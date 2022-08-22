Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

The tornado was reported in northwestern Arizona Sunday afternoon, and it might have been a little bit lonely.

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day.

The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is fairly remote, no damages have been reported.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an average of 1,200 tornadoes are reported nationwide, every year.

Given that the United States is the most tornado-prone country in the world, it's no surprise that tornadoes have been reported in all fifty states.

However, Arizona only averages about 5 tornadoes a year. That's only a fraction compared to the states in "Tornado Alley." It's not often that we have the only twister in the entire country!

