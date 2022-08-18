Thursday to start wild weather weekend, increasing storm chances across Arizona

Look for increasing storm chances as we head into the afternoon hours Thursday. Forecast models predict strong storms possible across Arizona through the weekend.

PHOENIX — Anyone who's stepped outside in Arizona has noticed the thick, soggy air lately. Now as the humidity continues its dewy domination across the state, we're going to see the possibility of heavy downpours and strong storms on the increase.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson said we can expect an uptick in storm chances around the Valley beginning in the late afternoon hours. Some models predict heavy rains throughout the Valley well into the evening hours.

WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley

But the storms won't end tonight. The Valley and the rest of the state will be experiencing increased storm opportunities through the weekend, with parts of the Valley expected to receive anywhere between 1-2 inches over the next few days.

Shower and storm coverage will be on the increase over the next few days. Best rain chances Friday and Saturday. Flood Watch in effect those days for most of AZ. Cooling trend with highs in the 90s over the weekend. Downtrend in storm coverage begins next week. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/j2OCQS6rbP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2022

We will continue to track the latest weather developments Thursday and for the rest of the week. Stay with 12news.com or download the 12News app for the latest weather coverage.

