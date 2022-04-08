Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley.
The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000 APS customers woke up without power Thursday morning as monsoon storms drenched the Valley.
Early-morning drivers and several roadways also faced complications from the storms as standing water forced the Arizona Department of Transportation to put multiple closures in place, according to the department's Twitter page.
Storms will continue Thursday, with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.
