Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit

Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman.

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley.

The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

And now, here is a look at the lightning. The map shows the total number of lightning flashes over AZ from 11pm last night - 9am this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wMAFJqXJzc — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2022

Early-morning drivers and several roadways also faced complications from the storms as standing water forced the Arizona Department of Transportation to put multiple closures in place, according to the department's Twitter page.

