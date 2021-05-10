Severe thunderstorms possible as storms expected in the Valley Tuesday

The potential for the strong thunderstorms will exist roughly from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PHOENIX — Just when the monsoon season left and the Valley looked dry for good, more moisture snuck its way in.

Scattered severe storms could possibly hit the Valley Tuesday afternoon during an hours-long window this afternoon.

The potential for the strong thunderstorms will exist roughly from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. although not all places in the metro Phoenix area will see storms, the National Weather Service said.

The main threats from the thunderstorms could include

Intense winds that can damage trees and houses

Large hail

Lightning

Blowing dust

Localized flooding

Periods of light showers will move through the Valley from the morning into the early afternoon before the chance of more severe storms.

640AM Radar Update: Showers with a few rumbles of thunder continue to lift northward across central Arizona. This activity should start to wind down towards 8-9 AM. Additional thunderstorms possible this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/H5liy5IT5O — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 5, 2021

Dry weather will return Wednesday and Thursday with chances of rain being possible again for Friday and Saturday.

We will continue to monitor the current weather conditions throughout the day. You can also track the storms' movements in the 12 News app on radar.

