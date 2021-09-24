Stormy weather moving into Arizona as we head into the weekend

Storms chances will be possible across Arizona over the next couple of days.

PHOENIX — People across the Valley woke up Friday morning to cloudy skies and some rain across parts of the area. The 2021 monsoon season is ending in a few days, but storm chances are returning to the forecast.

Looks like Arizona might get one final hello from Monsoon 2021 before it officially comes to a close.

According to Team 12's Krystle Henderson, scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state are possible Friday and throughout the weekend.

She also added that the highest chance for Valley rainfall is Saturday evening into Sunday.

A flood advisory remained in effect for Maricopa County until 10:45 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Flood Advisory Remains in Effect until 1045 AM MST This Morning for Maricopa County. https://t.co/MA5qyrfcfx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Nu3exqCYeg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 24, 2021

Storms have also developed in other parts across the state including the High Country. Chances of rain will continue to be prominent through the weekend.

Several areas in northern Arizona also received rainfall overnight.

Some lucky areas received rain overnight, particularly from Payson northeast. 1 week left to add to our 2021 Monsoon totals with more rain in the forecast this weekend! 🌧️ #azwx #Monsoon2k21 pic.twitter.com/ZY4WntfOWU — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 24, 2021

ON SOCIAL: Join the 12 News Weather Watchers Facebook group

We will continue to track the storms as they move across Arizona.

12 News on YouTube