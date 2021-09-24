x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Stormy weather moving into Arizona as we head into the weekend

Storms chances will be possible across Arizona over the next couple of days.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — People across the Valley woke up Friday morning to cloudy skies and some rain across parts of the area. The 2021 monsoon season is ending in a few days, but storm chances are returning to the forecast.

Looks like Arizona might get one final hello from Monsoon 2021 before it officially comes to a close.

According to Team 12's Krystle Henderson, scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state are possible Friday and throughout the weekend.

She also added that the highest chance for Valley rainfall is Saturday evening into Sunday.

RADAR: Track current weather conditions across Arizona

A flood advisory remained in effect for Maricopa County until 10:45 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Storms have also developed in other parts across the state including the High Country. Chances of rain will continue to be prominent through the weekend.

Several areas in northern Arizona also received rainfall overnight.

ON SOCIAL: Join the 12 News Weather Watchers Facebook group

We will continue to track the storms as they move across Arizona.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles