Another storm expected to bring more snow to the High Country in Arizona

Some areas in northern Arizona are expected to get a few inches of snow overnight as a winter storm moves through. Here's the forecast.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It's not over yet, northern Arizona.

The High Country can prepare for some more winter weather as another storm is expected to sweep across the state Thursday night. Most of the upper-half of State 48 has a possibility of seeing some snowfall.

Snow is returning to the forecast Thursday afternoon and is expected to hang around into Friday. The National Weather Service said snow levels will be lower with this storm system and will be more widespread.

This latest winter weather comes after much of the area received several feet of snow just a couple of days ago.

As with all storms, NWS reminded travelers to stay safe on the roads.

Snow returns to the forecast late this afternoon and persists into Friday. Snow levels are lower with this system, so snowfall will be more widespread. Travel is expected to become difficult so avoid travel if you can and make sure you are prepared if you must hit the road. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lPONaVLqKc — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 19, 2023

Krystle Henderson said an expansive winter weather advisory will be in effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for areas above 3,500 feet. She added that the weather will impact travel at elevations that usually don’t deal with snow.



Residents can expect snow accumulations between one to four inches in the lower elevations with four to eight inches in areas of higher elevations.

