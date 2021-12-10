Snow made its way to Flagstaff and the internet couldn't be happier

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may only be October, but that doesn't mean we can't be excited about a welcomed winter preview.
The Flagstaff area woke up to snow Tuesday morning as a storm system moved across northern Arizona. According to the National Weather Service, snow began falling late on Monday evening, continuing through the overnight hours.
To celebrate the first measurable snowfall of the season, we sent Team 12's Michael Doudna to the High Country.
Around the 6 a.m. hour, the flurries began to whirl around the Flagstaff area, making for a morning more fit for late December. And it was a welcomed sight for those who call the area home.
As far as snowfall totals, Meteorologist Jamie Kagol said anywhere from two to six inches are possible on the Kaibab Plateau today.
While the weather is pretty, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was sure to remind everyone to be safe on the roads.
For some, the snow was quite a surprise.
For others, it was a nice scene on the security feed.
And regardless of where you are in Arizona today, Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said it best.
