Snow made its way to Flagstaff and the internet couldn't be happier

Flagstaff was greeted with a dusting of snow Tuesday morning. And the internet was happy to see it.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may only be October, but that doesn't mean we can't be excited about a welcomed winter preview.

The Flagstaff area woke up to snow Tuesday morning as a storm system moved across northern Arizona. According to the National Weather Service, snow began falling late on Monday evening, continuing through the overnight hours.

To celebrate the first measurable snowfall of the season, we sent Team 12's Michael Doudna to the High Country.

Around the 6 a.m. hour, the flurries began to whirl around the Flagstaff area, making for a morning more fit for late December. And it was a welcomed sight for those who call the area home.

Live shots from a snow globe!

First snow fall of the season here in flagstaff. Here’s the view pic.twitter.com/jkhurElzWx — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) October 12, 2021

As far as snowfall totals, Meteorologist Jamie Kagol said anywhere from two to six inches are possible on the Kaibab Plateau today.

While the weather is pretty, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was sure to remind everyone to be safe on the roads.

The first snow of the year in Flagstaff. Please slow down when driving in Northern Arizona. pic.twitter.com/YjH9TXgipB — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 12, 2021

For some, the snow was quite a surprise.

For others, it was a nice scene on the security feed.

Wow. First snow arrived early in Flagstaff. pic.twitter.com/z5MVzvNEXR — Rich Dubek (@richdubek) October 12, 2021

And regardless of where you are in Arizona today, Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said it best.

This weather in AZ… pic.twitter.com/m2RPPqucVe — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 12, 2021

You can see more incredible snow photos and videos in our 12 News Weather Watchers Facebook group. And don't forget to share your pictures with us through the 12 News app or on social media using the hashtag #BeOn12!

