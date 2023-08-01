WATCH: 'Smoke-nado' caught on camera near tree farm fire

A Twitter user captured video of the weather phenomenon after a fire broke out at a tree farm in Maricopa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A unique weather phenomenon was captured on camera in Arizona on Monday. And thanks to an eagle-eyed Twitter user, we get to see it as well.

On July 31, lightning reportedly caused a fire at a tree farm near Maricopa. As the fire burned, Twitter user Ben McMillan was near by and witnessed a "smoke-nado" form and move through the burning brush.

The National Weather Service saw the video and shared some insight into how the smoke-fueled funnel cloud formed.

"Check out this neat "smoke-nado" that was generated by converging winds from a nearby thunderstorm," the NWS tweet read. "This was located by the Tree Farm Fire west of Maricopa, AZ."

Check out this neat "smoke-nado" that was generated by converging winds from a nearby thunderstorm. This was located by the Tree Farm Fire west of Maricopa, AZ. #azwx https://t.co/ste3cuyjA4 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

According to officials, the fire is expected to burn for a couple of weeks.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube