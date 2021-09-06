Satellite photos show Arizona is a lot greener than it was last year

ARIZONA, USA — Photos from NASA proved that monsoon season is helping Arizona's plant life thrive.
The photos, posted by the National Weather Service of Tucson on Twitter, compare Arizona's greenery to this time last year.
In the post, NWS said, "last year was extraordinarily dry, but the green-up this year is still eye-popping!"
And it's a noticeable difference. Pay attention to the middle of the photos.
Arizona and the West is still drier than normal
Although the state has seen higher levels of rainfall than last year, most of Arizona is in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The Western United States is still grappling with dry conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, California, parts of Oregon and Washington and Nevada are experiencing exceptional droughts.
Strong monsoon season
According to the National Weather Service, the 2021 monsoon season outpaces last year's dry spell by about 11 total inches of rain.
During this year's monsoon season, which runs from Jun. 15th to Sept. 30, Phoenix has experienced 20 days with measurable rain, which is .01 inches or more.
2021 is the third wettest monsoon season since the National Weather Service began tracking the season in 1895.
