Rare weather phenomenon recorded at Deer Valley Airport

Within a 9-minute span on Tuesday night, the temperature recorded at Deer Valley Airport rose from 108 to 111 degrees.

PHOENIX — A rapid-temperature increase, which is a rare weather phenomenon, was recorded around 9 p.m. at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Tuesday.

During the span of 9 minutes, a heat burst caused the temperature at the airport to rise from 108 to 111 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

According to NWS, a heat burst is "characterized by gusty winds, a rapid increase in surface temperature, and a decrease in surface dewpoint associated with a dissipating thunderstorm."

At the time of the burst, NWS Phoenix recorded that rain began at 9:05 p.m., and ended at 9:25 p.m.

The weather pattern came in from the south and moved into the northwest before its end.

A very unusual event occurred last night at/around Deer Valley Airport shortly after 9 pm. A Heat Burst..a rare event...gusty winds/a rapid temp increase/decrease in surface dewpoint associated with a dissipating TS. Temp up from 108 to 111 in 9 min! #azwx https://t.co/GAfaBHUfoa pic.twitter.com/ZC8v64JLcR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 16, 2021

