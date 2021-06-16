Rare weather phenomenon recorded at Deer Valley Airport

PHOENIX — A rapid-temperature increase, which is a rare weather phenomenon, was recorded around 9 p.m. at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Tuesday.
During the span of 9 minutes, a heat burst caused the temperature at the airport to rise from 108 to 111 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
According to NWS, a heat burst is "characterized by gusty winds, a rapid increase in surface temperature, and a decrease in surface dewpoint associated with a dissipating thunderstorm."
At the time of the burst, NWS Phoenix recorded that rain began at 9:05 p.m., and ended at 9:25 p.m.
The weather pattern came in from the south and moved into the northwest before its end.
Arizona Weather
