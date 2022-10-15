Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?

Strong storms made a couple of rounds throughout the Valley on Saturday. Check out which areas received the most rainfall.

PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day.

Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye.

All rainfall totals are updated as of Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

How much has fallen in your neighborhood? Here's a list of some of the places around the Valley that received measurable rainfall.

Buckeye: 1.46"

West Phoenix (Buckeye Rd. and 75th Ave.): 1.3"

Mesa: 1.3"

Lake Pleasant: 1.1"

Queen Creek: 0.91"

Laveen: 1.02"

Surprise: 0.91"

Mesa: 0.87"

Sun City: 0.79"

Chandler: 0.75

Fountain Hills: 0.75"

Goodyear: 0.75"

Avondale: 0.71"

Gilbert: 0.67"

Scottsdale: 0.67"

Peoria: 0.63"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.59"

Glendale: 0.43"

Ahwatukee: 0.39"

Apache Junction: 0.29"

Gold Canyon: 0.20"

Cave Creek: 0.20"

Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit https://www.weather.gov/psr/PRI to see more rainfall totals.

