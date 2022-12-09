Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received

Heavy storms swept the Valley bringing in rain and wind that caused damage in some areas. We have a look at which areas got what.

PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations.

12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured up.

Phoenix and the Sky Harbor Airport recorded their highest rainfall total in a single day this year at 0.62 inches.

Tempe recorded just under half an inch with 0.47 inches.

In the southeast, Queen Creek got 1.26 inches of rain. Mesa and Paradise Valley both recorded 1.02 inches of rain.

Laveen saw 0.39 inches while Glendale received 0.35 inches of rain. Scottsdale and Peoria both recorded 0.28 inches of rain.

Winds of up to 58 mph were recorded near Falcon Field just outside of Mesa. Some hail was even spotted in that area.

Likewise, in Mesa the storms were strong enough to bring down awnings and other small structures with winds over 40 mph.

The highest total was recorded at Big Horn Road which is north of Salome Highway, measuring 1.30 inches of rainfall! The monitoring station on Towers Mountain near Crown King has recorded 24.41 inches of rain so far this year.

Residents in the Valley can expect another round of storms on Monday evening. So keep an eye out for rain, lightning, and potentially blowing dust in your area.

Another active late afternoon and evening is in store once again as strong to locally severe storms are likely to develop, mainly from Phoenix and points east. Remain weather alert later today and be prepared to take action should warnings be issued! #azwx pic.twitter.com/19ddvYOXzo — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 12, 2022

