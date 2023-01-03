RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Valley

Showers will continue across the eastern half of the state on Thursday morning but then skies will clear up later in the day

ARIZONA, USA — Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and wind advisories are activated across Arizona through early Thursday.

Showers will continue across the state's eastern half on Thursday morning, but then skies will clear up later in the day. At that point, the cold will have had a chance to catch up with us.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees below average. Friday morning will be an extra cold start to the day.

The following rainfall totals represent the amount collected as of 9:30 p.m. on March 1.

-Surprise: 0.47"

-Sun City: 0.63"

-Glendale: 0.55"

-Phoenix: 0.39"

-Cave Creek: 0.98"

-Mesa: 0.51"

-Tempe: 0.63"

-Litchfield Park: 0.43"

-Chandler: 0.28"

-Scottsdale: 0.71"

-Fountain Hills: 0.59"

-Queen Creek: 0.47"

-El Mirage: 0.63"

-Carefree: 0.75"



