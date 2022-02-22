Rain, wind and snow to start moving across Arizona Tuesday

Temperatures are dropping 10-15 degrees below average and thunderstorms are possible for the next few days.

PHOENIX — It seems that winter is making a last-ditch move across Arizona this week before temperatures consistently stay in the 70s.

Starting Tuesday, a storm system will bring in heavy winds, rain and snow showers. We also can't forget about the expected below-average temperatures.

Valley rainfall amounts could total up to a third of an inch with the possibility for up to an inch of rainfall in the higher terrain just north and east of Phoenix. Some thunderstorms could be triggered too, throwing lightning and graupel into the mix as well.

Active weather is the story this week with windy conditions in some places tonight, then colder with rain showers and high-country snow by Wednesday. We have a closer look...#AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uZIMXTuzlf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 22, 2022

Temperatures will fall 10-15 degrees below average and winter storm alerts have been activated for mountain communities due to the heavy snow and strong winds.

Breaking down the rain and snow impacts from Wednesday's winter weather system. #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RqQpZsaqjp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 22, 2022

Many areas across the High Country are also prepping for snow chances. The National Weather Service expects the snowfall to be widespread, so officials advise those planning to be out on the roads to drive with caution.

Widespread snowfall is forecast for northern AZ. Plan your travel wisely. Where you see red on the timeline, don't travel. Orange means best not to travel but if you do check at https://t.co/xTcEinAQyp for road conditions and travel prepared here: https://t.co/HXygIRvmWs #azwx pic.twitter.com/BYvs4VXcaW — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 22, 2022

We will continue to track the weather conditions throughout the week. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest weather information.

Arizona Weather

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.