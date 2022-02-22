Rain, wind and snow to start moving across Arizona Tuesday

PHOENIX — It seems that winter is making a last-ditch move across Arizona this week before temperatures consistently stay in the 70s.
Starting Tuesday, a storm system will bring in heavy winds, rain and snow showers. We also can't forget about the expected below-average temperatures.
Valley rainfall amounts could total up to a third of an inch with the possibility for up to an inch of rainfall in the higher terrain just north and east of Phoenix. Some thunderstorms could be triggered too, throwing lightning and graupel into the mix as well.
Temperatures will fall 10-15 degrees below average and winter storm alerts have been activated for mountain communities due to the heavy snow and strong winds.
Many areas across the High Country are also prepping for snow chances. The National Weather Service expects the snowfall to be widespread, so officials advise those planning to be out on the roads to drive with caution.
We will continue to track the weather conditions throughout the week. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest weather information.
