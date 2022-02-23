LIVE BLOG: Rain in Valley, snow in northern Arizona as storm moves across state

A storm system is bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather across Arizona on Wednesday. We are tracking the latest conditions.

PHOENIX — Be sure to bundle up and pack your umbrellas Wednesday, storms are expected to make their way across Arizona. Snow already began falling in northern Arizona Tuesday and it's expected to continue through Thursday.

As for the Valley, some areas have seen spotty showers overnight and into early Wednesday morning, but rain chances are expected to be more widespread as we head into the late morning hours.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rainfall amounts in the Phoenix area to be between 0.2'' - 0.5'' during the storm. Snow levels are also looking to fall to around 4,000 feet.

Most of the lower deserts will see some rainfall today with amounts around 0.5" in the Phoenix area. Peak time for rainfall in Phoenix will be 10 AM - 2PM. Snow will also impact higher terrain areas with snow levels down to around 4000 ft. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7Knd7q1Jth — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 23, 2022

In the High Country, snow will fall for most of the day. The NWS said the Flagstaff area can receive 5'' - 9'' of snow from this storm and asked people to be cautious when traveling.

We will continue to share updates on weather conditions in our blog below. Please check back throughout the day for updates.

Live Blog

7:30 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff says the area is already seeing reports of 4'' - 8'' of snow already.

Just starting to get some snowfall reports in. 4 - 8" in the Flagstaff area so far, and a windblown 5-7" at the NWS office here in Bellemont. #azwx pic.twitter.com/30WejOk3e6 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 23, 2022

7 a.m. - All City of Flagstaff non-essential services will operate on a two-hour delayed start this morning due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.

6:30 a.m. - Flagstaff Unified School District announces all FUSD schools will be closed on Feb. 23 due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement winter weather, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 23,... Posted by Flagstaff Unified School District on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Northern Arizona University announced the campus will be under a snow delay.

⚠️❄️ CAMPUS UPDATE: SNOW DELAY ⚠️❄️

NAU’s Flagstaff campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. for inclement weather. All classes before that time will be canceled and offices will be closed.



If there are any changes, it will be communicated by 9 a.m: https://t.co/FZF3fvCfmf pic.twitter.com/fecGrY5zRx — NAU (@NAU) February 23, 2022

Stay tuned for more updates as the storm progresses across the state.

