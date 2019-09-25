Two days after rain and thunderstorms slammed the Valley and other parts of the state, more storms are in the forecast Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says "multiple rounds" of storms are expected through Thursday. Flash flooding will be a major threat Wednesday, especially for areas in southwest Arizona.

NWS Phoenix said a strong storm had already developed over Yuma County before 12:30 p.m.

A flash flood watch is in place through Thursday for a majority of the state.

NWS Phoenix says clouds over south-central Arizona may stop storms from popping off Wednesday afternoon.

The highest chance for Valley rain will be later Wednesday and there could be rounds of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms through Thursday evening.

NWS Phoenix says the "greatest concern will be areas that received significant rain on Monday." Some areas in the Phoenix area received more than three inches of rain on Monday.

Some of the forecast storms could be strong and pose a risk for flash flooding, lightning, damaging winds, and hail.

The flash flood watch extends to areas in northern Arizona where NWS Flagstaff says "storms will get going a bit later than previously thought."

According to NWS Flagstaff, widespread storms are expected to develop Wednesday night. The "most impactful" storms will mainly occur across Yavapai County.