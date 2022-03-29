Storm system still lingering around Tuesday, bringing more rain and snow

PHOENIX — After a stormy Monday evening, more rain and snow are expected to come down in Arizona Tuesday before the rest of the week warms up.
Monday's high dropped down 15 degrees with the stormy weather and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport saw .02 inches of precipitation with wind gusts of 48 mph by the day's end.
Light to moderate showers will move through Phoenix in the early morning hours. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible through the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts are forecast to be up to 0.50" across Phoenix with higher amounts north and east.
With some of the rainfall activity, embedded thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail are possible, the NWS said.
As for northern Arizona, the snow level will hover around 6,500-7,500 feet and is expected to be a wet and melty snow.
Snow accumulation in the north has been on the lighter side, but the National Weather Service cautions about challenging driving conditions.
The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:
Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.
On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.
Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.
All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.
Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.