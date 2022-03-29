Storm system still lingering around Tuesday, bringing more rain and snow

Rain chances dramatically increased overnight into Tuesday, with more thunderstorms, snow and gusty winds to come.

PHOENIX — After a stormy Monday evening, more rain and snow are expected to come down in Arizona Tuesday before the rest of the week warms up.

Monday's high dropped down 15 degrees with the stormy weather and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport saw .02 inches of precipitation with wind gusts of 48 mph by the day's end.

Light to moderate showers will move through Phoenix in the early morning hours. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible through the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be up to 0.50" across Phoenix with higher amounts north and east.

With some of the rainfall activity, embedded thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail are possible, the NWS said.

An area of light to moderate showers will move thru the Phoenix area thru around 6 AM. A few embedded t-storms are also possible. This should be the best opportunity for rainfall today, but more scattered showers & isolated t-storms will be possible through this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LzFPhkiVND — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 29, 2022

As for northern Arizona, the snow level will hover around 6,500-7,500 feet and is expected to be a wet and melty snow.

Snow accumulation in the north has been on the lighter side, but the National Weather Service cautions about challenging driving conditions.

Snow is falling across the higher elevations this morning with rain falling across the valley, including some isolated thunderstorms. Use caution if traveling through the region as some roads may be slippery. #azwx pic.twitter.com/U3jLHAnMlw — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 29, 2022

Arizona Weather

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.