Light showers are moving across the Valley, bringing in low temps to the area.

PHOENIX — We've got rain near the Valley. A mix of rain and clouds are hitting the area, causing a huge drop in temperatures on this hump day. The Valley will see light yet breezy winds as scattered showers hit Wednesday morning.

More rain will favor the higher terrain, especially across eastern Arizona, however.

The winter storm is causing below average temperatures but a warming trend will be in the works for the rest of the workweek and over the weekend.

Along with the rainy weather near the Valley, several spots across northern Arizona saw some snow activity as well. According to the National Weather Service, snow levels were around 5500-6000 feet during the stormy weather.

12 News viewer Lee A Schneider shared some video of snow falling in his Payson backyard.

Unfortunately for Valley residents, only spotty rain showers were found Wednesday morning.

The low this morning at Sky Harbor was 53°F, which is 4°F above normal. This is due to a mix of rain, clouds, and elevated winds limiting our radiational cooling. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 16, 2022

Another cool down with the possibility of more showery and windy weather could play out early next week.

4:45 AM MST: Light showers continue to move southwest to northeast thru South-Central AZ this morning. A few hundredths of an inch of rain have been measured in a few spots. Wetting rains will mostly impact the East Valley. Showers push to the high terrain by 9-10 AM MST. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SHaG0yRhrQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 16, 2022

We will continue to track the weather conditions across the state and post updates on any significant weather changes.

Arizona Weather

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.