PHOENIX — We've got rain near the Valley. A mix of rain and clouds are hitting the area, causing a huge drop in temperatures on this hump day. The Valley will see light yet breezy winds as scattered showers hit Wednesday morning.
More rain will favor the higher terrain, especially across eastern Arizona, however.
The winter storm is causing below average temperatures but a warming trend will be in the works for the rest of the workweek and over the weekend.
Along with the rainy weather near the Valley, several spots across northern Arizona saw some snow activity as well. According to the National Weather Service, snow levels were around 5500-6000 feet during the stormy weather.
12 News viewer Lee A Schneider shared some video of snow falling in his Payson backyard.
Unfortunately for Valley residents, only spotty rain showers were found Wednesday morning.
Another cool down with the possibility of more showery and windy weather could play out early next week.
We will continue to track the weather conditions across the state and post updates on any significant weather changes.
