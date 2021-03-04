Protect yourself from summer heat dangers

With above seasonal temperatures starting throughout the Valley, there are some things to keep in mind.

PHOENIX — With temperatures already rising above average, it is important to remember to keep yourself safe.

Here are the top things to keep in mind:

Hydration Sunscreen Snakes Hot cars Pool safety

Melissa Luxton, an RN with Banner University Medical Center, can’t stress hydration enough.

“In high temperatures, kids don’t sweat as much as adults so it’s harder for them to cool down. We recommend they drink roughly four ounces of fluids every 15 to 20 minutes and try to steer clear of high sugar content beverages,” she explained.

While hydration is key in the Arizona heat, protecting your skin is just as vital.

“SPF of 30 or above, make sure you’re applying it every 30 minutes before going out into the sun and every two hours when getting in and out of the pool or sweating,” Luxton added.

Music can be a huge motivator when it comes to getting some cardio in but if you’re enjoying Valley trails, keep an eye and an ear out for slithering strangers that tend to surface when temps hit a certain range.

Phoenix fire crews also want you to keep precious cargo protected during our dangerously hot summers.

“Vehicles get really hot so it’s important to check the backseat before you get out and make sure you’re paying attention if you do have kids in the car,” Firefighter David Ramirez said.

Lastly, always make sure an adult is advised to watch kids around water.