'I love being a zookeeper': Slower attendance at Phoenix Zoo on rainy day, keeps staff busy behind the scenes

While hundreds visited the Phoenix Zoo on Wednesday, instead of thousands, those that did visit say it’s the "perfect" time, to as staff kept busy behind the scenes

PHOENIX — Rain on Wednesday made everything from commutes to shopping a bit more challenging. But the soggy day isn’t keeping everyone inside.

Some still choose to go outside despite the elements, including heading to the Phoenix Zoo.

Slower attendance on rainy day, busy behind the scenes

It was definitely a slower day at the Phoenix Zoo on Wednesday, with about 700 people visiting during the day, compared to Tuesday’s 8,500.

But that didn’t mean it was any slower behind the scenes. In fact, zoo keepers were even busier on Wednesday amidst the rain.

“Obviously, the goats don’t like the rain,” Tom Seals, a zoo keeper at the Phoenix Zoo, said, leaning down to pet one of the goats.

Seals has been a zoo keeper for 15 years, five of them at the Phoenix Zoo.

“I’ve been in snow, rain, hurricanes, blizzards, monsoons here, and 120 degrees here,” Seals said. “You just kind of adapt, and the whole thing about zoo keeping is adapting.”

On Wednesday, it was definitely about adapting.

As a relief zoo keeper, Seals cares for all kinds of animals and usually helps with one exhibit a day. On Wednesday, he helps care for animals across several exhibits in the rain.

“I don’t mind it. It makes hosing easier,” Seals said.

Seals not only feeds and waters the animals, checks on their well-being but also cleans out their exhibits too.

“This is the non-glamorous part of the job,” Seals said as he mucks up poop in one exhibit.

This part, in this particular exhibit, is actually made easier by the rain, but earlier in the day, he dealt with exhibits made worse.

‘I started on an elephant and our greater one-horned rhino today, which are mud pits in the rain,” Seals said.

While Seals is in the rain today, he doesn’t mind.

“It’s the animals. If it wasn’t the fact that I get to come in and work with a plethora of exotic animals - and you get to care about the animals a lot,” Seals said.

But the giraffes are inside on soggy days.

“Giraffes have very long legs, and we don’t want them to break one of those legs,” Seals said.

Their exhibit, the savanna, gets extremely slippery in the rain.

“Instead of putting the animals out in a slightly dangerous situation, we opt to keep them in for the best care of the animal,” Seals said.

It’s care that Seals takes every day for the light the animals bring on a dreary one.

“I love being a zoo keeper,” Seals said.

The "perfect day" to visit

If you follow the Seader family of four for just four minutes or less, you’ll find the Phoenix Zoo on a rainy day like Wednesday was the right time to visit.

“It was this or a hike,” Amy Seader said as the family walks around the zoo.

The family said they love the rain, and when they arrived mid-morning, it wasn’t raining hard.

“We thought it’d be the perfect day to come and see the animals; we love the rain and just enjoy some quiet time together as a family,” Amy Seader said.

The family found no crowds and plenty of animals.

“It’s very quiet, which we love,” Amy Seader said. “We were just saying we’ve never been to a zoo where we’ve never been in a crowd.”



Their 9-year-old son, Max, has a particularly keen eye for spotting animals. While talking with 12News, Max spotted the warthogs coming out from hiding.

“It seems like more of the animals are out today than other times we’ve been to the zoo,” father Shawn Seader said.

Despite the wet trails and misty skies, the Seader family came especially to see the Mexican Wolf, spotting along the way the eagle, condor and mountain lions.

They were also able to keep their eyes peeled to find what they came for too.

“Oh! Right there!” Max said, pointing toward the Mexican Wolf walking on the exhibit.

