PHOENIX — The extreme heat can turn dangerous very quickly, especially this time of year in Phoenix.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings across several Arizona deserts, including the Valley, Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures around Phoenix are expected to hit 106 to 113 Thursday afternoon. Daytime highs could be even hotter in places like Yuma. One well-known fact that is very important to keep at top of mind this time of year is that heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona. That's according to the National Weather Service.

Overexposure to the blazing temps can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke. Early heat sickness signs to watch out for are headache, dizziness, weakness, and thirst.

The Salvation Army is setting up heat relief stations around the Valley to help people stay cool. The locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Apache Junction

Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.

Avondale

Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler

Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale

Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Mesa

Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise

Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe

Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.

The Salvation Army will also send out mobile hydration units to help in areas where there are more people who are homeless.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at the heat relief stations, contact the Salvation Army at SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or call 602-267-4100.