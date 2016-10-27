Phoenix reached 100 degrees for first time in 2022. Is it late for triple-digit temps?

It's an annual milestone that signals the beginning of hotter days and sweltering nights as summer approaches.

PHOENIX — Phoenix hit the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2022 on Saturday. It's an annual milestone that signals an unofficial end to cooler temperatures and a preview for the hot summer months ahead.

But does it feel like the triple digits arrived a little late this year? I mean, it's already May and we're just now hitting triple digits?

According to the National Weather Service, the hotter temps are a little behind schedule, but only by a few days. The NWS said the average first 100-degree day in Phoenix is May 2. This is the latest first 100+ day since May 21. 2010.

So you could say the triple digits are pretty much on time.

We've hit 100 F for the first time this year in Phoenix. Stay cool out there. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CdCR2kimPb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 7, 2022

To help celebrate the warm weather milestone, here are a few other 100-degree fast facts from the NWS:

Average first 100° day: May 2 (most recent data); May 12 (all-time)

May 2 (most recent data); May 12 (all-time) Earliest first 100° day: March 26 (1988)

March 26 (1988) Latest first 100° day : June 18 (1913)

: June 18 (1913) Average last 100° day: Oct. 5 (most recent data); September 29 (all-time)

Oct. 5 (most recent data); September 29 (all-time) Earliest last 100° day: Sept. 2 (1904)

Sept. 2 (1904) Latest last 100° day: Oct. 27, 2016

Oct. 27, 2016 Average number of 100°+ days per year: 111 (most recent); 93 (all-time)

111 (most recent); 93 (all-time) Fewest number of 100°+ days: 48 (1913)

48 (1913) Greatest number of 100°+ days: 145 (2020)

145 (2020) Longest stretch of 100°+ days: 76 (June 10, 1993 - Aug. 24, 1993)

We will have to wait and see if the hotter weather is here to stay for the rest of the year. For now, go ahead and enjoy the relatively cool weather now before summer officially hits.

