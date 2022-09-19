Today in history: Phoenix recorded its latest 110 degree day

It's been 12 years since Phoenix recorded its latest 110 degree day. Safe to say, we're past the heat!

PHOENIX — Monsoon is on the way out, and so is the worst of our summer heat. The record for the latest 110 degree day in Phoenix was recorded back in 2010, and we're not on track to beat that this year!

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix recorded a high of 111 degrees on Sept. 19 in 2010. Although it's not the hottest temperature we've seen in the city, it's the latest the thermometer has gotten that high.

Usually it's not until late spring and early summer that temperatures get up that high, and a cooling trend at the end of this year's monsoon indicates that we won't be seeing that much heat again this year.

Not only that, but the fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, which means that the days are going to be getting even shorter as we move into winter.

On average, our latest 100 degree happens on the Sept. 29, but it's been recorded as late as Oct. 27 back in 2016.

So there's still some room to set records, but for now it looks like the worst is over.

