Phoenix hits its first triple-digit high of 2021

PHOENIX — Phoenix has hit its first triple-digit high of the year.
It comes right on schedule for the Valley, which typically sees its first 100-degree day around early May.
The National Weather Service tweeted that Phoenix hit 100 for the first time just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The earliest triple-digit day recorded in the Valley was on March 26, 1988.
The summer solstice isn't until June 20, but the summer-like weather may be here to stay.
Last year set the record for the most triple-digit days at 145. The average is typically around 111.
We'll see a chance for two days in a row of 100 degrees with a potential high of 101 degrees on Thursday. Phoenix should see highs stick in the 90s for the following several days.
RELATED: Triple-digit territory
Fire danger may also be high as winds could be strong throughout the weekend.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.