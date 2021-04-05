Phoenix hits its first triple-digit high of 2021

It comes right on schedule for the Valley, which typically sees its first 100-degree day around early May.

PHOENIX — Phoenix has hit its first triple-digit high of the year.

It comes right on schedule for the Valley, which typically sees its first 100-degree day around early May.

The National Weather Service tweeted that Phoenix hit 100 for the first time just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It's official...Sky Harbor just hit 100F for the first time this year!! #azwx pic.twitter.com/Hxcjl0nAYw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 5, 2021

The earliest triple-digit day recorded in the Valley was on March 26, 1988.

The summer solstice isn't until June 20, but the summer-like weather may be here to stay.

Last year set the record for the most triple-digit days at 145. The average is typically around 111.

We'll see a chance for two days in a row of 100 degrees with a potential high of 101 degrees on Thursday. Phoenix should see highs stick in the 90s for the following several days.

Fire danger may also be high as winds could be strong throughout the weekend.

