Phoenix hits its first 110-degree day of 2021

The Valley isn't expected to stop here and temperatures will likely find their way into the teens soon.

PHOENIX — For the first time in 2021, Phoenix has hit 110 degrees!

The average first date for 110 degrees in Phoenix in any given year is June 11, so this is typical at this point in the calendar.

Team 12 Meteorologist Lindsay Riley predicts that temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-teens throughout the week and the trend has the potential to break annual records.

Last year set the record for the most triple-digit days at 145. The average is typically around 111.

Fire danger may also be high as winds could be strong throughout the weekend.

Phoenix Sky Harbor has reached 110 degrees for the first time in 2021. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bMDTIejcng — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2021

Arizona Weather