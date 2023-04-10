Phoenix hits first 90-degree day of 2023, flirts with triple digits

The annual milestone was hit later than the average date, but we'll take as many cool days as we can get before the summer months.

PHOENIX — It can't be avoided. It rears its head every year and no matter what we do, it will always find us.

The heat is here.

The Valley finally saw its first 90-degree day of 2023 Monday, signaling the beginning of warmer temps heading into summer. According to the National Weather Service, the average first yearly occurrence of 90-degree temperatures is on March 30.

This year was a couple of weeks later than average. The earliest 90-degree day was set back in 2016 on Feb. 16.

If you're wondering about the triple digits, the first 100-degree day of the year normally occurs around May 2.

We almost beat that average by a full month Monday as the forecasted temperature was set for 99 degrees.

Sky Harbor has officially hit 90°. Expect those temperatures to keep on rising.🌡📈 #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 10, 2023

For more information on this week's forecast, visit 12news.com/weather.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube