Phoenix hits first 90-degree day of 2023, flirts with triple digits

PHOENIX — It can't be avoided. It rears its head every year and no matter what we do, it will always find us.
The heat is here.
The Valley finally saw its first 90-degree day of 2023 Monday, signaling the beginning of warmer temps heading into summer. According to the National Weather Service, the average first yearly occurrence of 90-degree temperatures is on March 30.
This year was a couple of weeks later than average. The earliest 90-degree day was set back in 2016 on Feb. 16.
If you're wondering about the triple digits, the first 100-degree day of the year normally occurs around May 2.
We almost beat that average by a full month Monday as the forecasted temperature was set for 99 degrees.
For more information on this week's forecast, visit 12news.com/weather.
