After a night of damaging monsoon storms, the Valley has a good chance to see even more rain Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix is looking at a 46% chance for rain with scattered showers and storms "on tap" for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

RECAP: Valley got another taste of monsoon storms Tuesday

"Rain chances remain very high this morning across much of Arizona including the greater Phoenix area," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

FORECAST: The storm threat continues

But NWS Phoenix said the thunderstorms "may be more on the isolated side given the reduced instability now in place."

A high of 95 degrees can be expected in Phoenix, but it'll feel hotter with dew point values in the 70s.

TRACK THE STORM: Arizona Radar

The higher terrain of Arizona can expect the most activity. Northern Arizona shows a nine out of 10 on the 12 News Exclusive Monsoon Meter. The Valley is a five out of 10 on the meter.

NWS Flagstaff said widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday, but "coverage will decrease in the evening and overnight hours."

Storm threats for the High Country include flash flooding, strong winds up to around 40 mph, lightning and possibly penny-sized hail