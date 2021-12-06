x
It's so hot, Phoenix just broke 2 heat records

The National Weather Service recorded 117 degrees at Sky Harbor early on Friday afternoon, breaking two previous records.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from a newscast on June 12. 

The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 117 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport on Friday afternoon. 

The temperature recorded at 1:51 p.m. broke two previous heat records in Phoenix: 

  1. Heat record for June 18;  previously, the highest temperature on June 18 was 115 degrees set in 2015.
  2. Earliest occurrence of four consecutive days with temperatures 115 degrees or higher 

As of Friday, Phoenix has experienced four days in a row with temperatures above 115 degrees. Three consecutive days was the record set June 14-16 in 1974. 

Arizona Weather 

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

