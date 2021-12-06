It's so hot, Phoenix just broke 2 heat records

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from a newscast on June 12.
The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 117 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport on Friday afternoon.
The temperature recorded at 1:51 p.m. broke two previous heat records in Phoenix:
- Heat record for June 18; previously, the highest temperature on June 18 was 115 degrees set in 2015.
- Earliest occurrence of four consecutive days with temperatures 115 degrees or higher
As of Friday, Phoenix has experienced four days in a row with temperatures above 115 degrees. Three consecutive days was the record set June 14-16 in 1974.
