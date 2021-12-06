It's so hot, Phoenix just broke 2 heat records

#Phoenix Sky Harbor is now up to 117°F at 1:51 p.m. MST after breaking the record at 1:37 p.m. MST. You may monitor their observation in real-time at https://t.co/FOav8yDFNx. Please monitor your kids, elders, and pets to make sure they are staying cool and stay hydrated! #azwx pic.twitter.com/kANHpQlnWL