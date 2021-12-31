Rain in the Valley, snow in northern Arizona expected for New Year's Eve

Keep your umbrella handy and make sure you bundle up before you head out to ring in the new year. Stormy weather is expected to make its way across the state Friday.

PHOENIX — It's the final day of 2021 and Mother Nature wanted to make her presence felt across Arizona before we turn the calendar to the new year. Storms are expected for many parts of the state.

Rain and snow are possible in many areas around state 48 as temps start to take a tumble on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, rain chances are expected to peak for the Phoenix area Friday afternoon.

In the High Country, gusty winds, cold temps and either heavy snow or a rain/snow mix is in the forecast for New Year's Eve. So make sure you prepare for some blustery weather.

A winter storm will be impacting north-central AZ as we welcome 2022. Most locations around the region will be experiencing gusty winds, cold temps, & either heavy snow or a rain/snow mix as the clock strikes midnight. Stay safe and have a Happy New Year everyone! #azwx pic.twitter.com/Dm0e82NqUt — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 31, 2021

When will it rain for your general area? For areas along the Colorado River, the best time is now. For areas like Phoenix and Globe, better chances wait for later today. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/saPTGwXuqW — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 31, 2021

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for Arizona’s higher terrain at 6,500 feet and up. Heavy snow is expected along with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow is expected with possible whiteouts.

Typical rainfall amounts will likely range from 0.25-0.50 of an inch with higher totals favoring eastern and southeastern Arizona where 1 to 2 inches will be possible.

We will continue to update this article with any updates on weather forecasts, rainfall totals and snowfall amounts when the information is released.

