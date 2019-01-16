PHOENIX — Light showers started to grace the Valley Tuesday evening around 4 p.m., continuing the theme of a rare rainy winter week in Phoenix.

The seven-day forecast Monday showed rain chances for Phoenix all week long. Though National Weather Service in Phoenix said showers will remain spotty Tuesday, there was enough water to make for slick roadways just in time for the evening commute.

NWS also preemptively issued flash flood warnings and a flood advisory in parts of Maricopa County through 7:30 p.m. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg, Tonopah, Circle City, Morristown, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station and Wintersburg.

Meanwhile, up in northern Arizona, some areas north of the Grand Canyon are expected to receive a foot or more of snow between Tuesday morning and Wednesday.

8 p.m.

Only light and spotty showers continue as rain chances dwindle in the Phoenix area. NWS Phoenix says the heaviest showers remain concentrated to the north of Phoenix, but rain totals will otherwise be light.

6:44 p.m.

Heavy snow is causing hazardous conditions along I-40 from Williams to Flagstaff and along I-17 from Flagstaff to 10 miles south of Munds Park, NWS Flagstaff says.

6:23 p.m.

Snow is still building up in Flagstaff, causing difficult driving conditions in the area.

5:26 p.m.

NWS says .04 inches has fallen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Tuesday. And the rain has just begun. Meanwhile, in Flagstaff snow has been falling for several hours.

5:04 p.m.

Showers are currently increasing across Phoenix. NWS says much of the Phoenix area will see light to moderate showers tonight.