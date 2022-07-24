LIVE: Stormy weather brings flood risks to South-Central Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Heavy rains, flooding and strong winds have made their way to different areas of the state overnight.
After rain and flooding were contained to mostly northern Arizona on Saturday, monsoon rains are covering most of the state including the Valley Sunday morning.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
Updates:
Sunday
7:00 a.m. - Heavy rain moving across parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties. Watch out for localized flooding in those area.
6:30 a.m. - NWS Phoenix announced a Flood Advisory for parts of South-central Arizona, including Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties.
Saturday
7:55 p.m. - A look at earlier flooding in Flagstaff in Schultz Creek on Saturday.
4:48 p.m. - NWS Phoenix says to be on the lookout for increased storms Sunday capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and localized flooding.
2:39 p.m. - Flood watch posted starting Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.
5:36 a.m. - Active weekend of rain ahead. NWS Tucson shares a little of what to expect.
Friday
8:29 p.m. - Chances of rain increase with the highest possibility for rain in the Valley on Sunday and Monday.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.
Flooding Safety:
The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:
Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.
On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.
Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources so as to not start a fire.
All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.
Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.