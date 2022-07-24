LIVE: Stormy weather brings flood risks to South-Central Arizona

Heavy rains, flooding making their way to different areas of the state on Sunday.

ARIZONA, USA — Heavy rains, flooding and strong winds have made their way to different areas of the state overnight.

After rain and flooding were contained to mostly northern Arizona on Saturday, monsoon rains are covering most of the state including the Valley Sunday morning.

Updates:

Sunday

7:00 a.m. - Heavy rain moving across parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties. Watch out for localized flooding in those area.

AM Radar Update: Heavy rain moving across portions of Maricopa county and northwest Pinal county. Localized flooding possible, do not walk or drive through flooded roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ItNZaMX5GN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2022

6:30 a.m. - NWS Phoenix announced a Flood Advisory for parts of South-central Arizona, including Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties.

What: Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected. Where: a Portion Of South-central Arizona, Including The Following County, Pinal.. https://t.co/AhcxmjM0AM #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/aJ4DhqLCWN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2022

Saturday

7:55 p.m. - A look at earlier flooding in Flagstaff in Schultz Creek on Saturday.

Schultz Creek flood today created a lake on Stevanna Way in WEST #Flagstaff. We passed ~all of the discharge through my and my two neighbors’ yards @NicoleSGrigg pic.twitter.com/lv0YpSiBE6 — Kyle House (@CultofKyle) July 24, 2022

4:48 p.m. - NWS Phoenix says to be on the lookout for increased storms Sunday capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and localized flooding.

Still looking for an increased threat of storms tomorrow, some capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and localized flooding. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Drz9okAPM9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2022

2:39 p.m. - Flood watch posted starting Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

A Flood Watch is posted from Sunday p.m. until Monday a.m. There will be a 20% chance of areas exceeding 1" of rainfall in an hour with any storm. #12News #azwx #Monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/mFvwosEEIj — Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) July 23, 2022

5:36 a.m. - Active weekend of rain ahead. NWS Tucson shares a little of what to expect.

⛈️ It's going to be an active weekend with a considerable upswing in shower & thunderstorm activity.



In this type of pattern we also tend reduce our typical diurnal nature of storms which means there is also increased storm chances through the night.



Stay weather aware! #azwx pic.twitter.com/K1AHlF1s2m — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 23, 2022

Friday

8:29 p.m. - Chances of rain increase with the highest possibility for rain in the Valley on Sunday and Monday.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources so as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.