Live weather updates: Strong storms near Lake Pleasant moving south into West Valley

PHOENIX — Strong storms continue to develop in the Valley and near Flagstaff on Friday evening after the southeast Valley was hit with rain and gusty winds earlier in the day.
It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend.
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Strong storms near Lake Pleasant were drifting to the south into the West Valley. Earlier, Queen Creek, Chandler and much of the East Valley were pounded with wind and rain.
>> Follow live updates below
WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing flash flood risk
Live updates:
Friday:
6:30 p.m: There's standing water on Loop 303 near I-17.
6:15 p.m.: Storms are moving south into the West Valley. Glendale, Surprise and Sun City can expect heavy rain and wind.
5:10 p.m.: Strong storms in the Gila Bend area could produce 'prolific amounts of rain,' hail and lightning.
5:04 p.m.: Fountain Hills is under a flash flood warning.
4:55 p.m.: Areas down from the Crooks Fire burn scar could see flash flooding.
4:50 p.m.: Heavy rain is falling quickly in some areas near Scottsdale.
4:40 p.m. Strong storms are gathering in north Scottsdale and up to Cave Creek and Carefree. Watch for torrential rain, wind and flash flooding.
4:25 p.m.: Torrential rain is falling in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley
4:20 p.m.: Mesa and Scottsdale could see 50 mph winds ahead of storms moving into the area.
4:15 p.m.: Sky12 is over flooded streets near E Pecos and S Recker roads in Gilbert.
4 p.m.: Maricopa County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning.
3:52 p.m.: Storms with wind and hail are moving into the Fountain Hills area.
3:33: Flash flood warning issued in Pinal County. Queen Valley and Gold Canyon.
3:30 p.m.: 30-50 mph wind gusts are expected in Gilbert and Chandler.
3:15 p.m.: The southeast Valley is under a severe thunderstorm warning.
3:12 p.m.: Yavapai County could see strong storms over the next two hours.
3:02 p.m.: Queen Creek and Sun Lakes are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
3 p.m.: A dust advisory has been issued for the southeast Valley. Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley can expect visibility down to one mile.
2:12 p.m.: Casa Grande, Florence and Coolidge should watch for hail and wind as storms move through the area.
2:05 p.m.: Apache Junction can expect wind and hail as storms move through the area.
1:55 p.m.: Storms are moving into Maricopa and Pinal counties. Expect strong wind and hail.
1:33 p.m.: Florence, Coolidge, La Palma, Superior, and Queen Valley should be on the lookout for wind and hail.
12:30 p.m. At least 110 flights have been delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and one flight has been canceled. A listing of all the flights can be found here.
12 p.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway. The closure is expected to extend at least until Monday, August 22, at which time ADOT crews will evaluate the highway for storm damage and potential repairs.
8 a.m. APS announced power is not expected to be restored until later in the day on Thursday, according to Peoria Unified School District.
Peoria officials said city facilities are open to residents who need shelter as power works to be restored, including:
6 a.m. Peoria Unified School District officials announced the closures of numerous schools Friday morning, including:
- Peoria High School
- Peoria Flex Academy
- MET Professional Academy
- Cheyenne Elementary
- Peoria Elementary
- Alta Loma
The closures affect around 1,800 students, officials said. Without power, the buildings do not have air conditioning, lighting or safe access to the school's parking lot and buildings.
5:45 a.m. Sky Harbor has delayed 25 flights and canceled one due to weather conditions, according to the FAA.
4 a.m. Peoria police said multiple roads are closed due to numerous downed power lines, including:
- The 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road intersection in all directions
- The 79th Avenue and Columbine Road intersection
- Cactus Road from 83rd Avenue to 91st Avenue
- 91st Avenue from Peoria Road to Grand Avenue
- 79th Avenue from Cactus road to Peoria Avenue
Thursday:
10:10 p.m. Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning to the Valley Thursday night.
9 p.m. Heads up Quartzsite! Heavy rains headed your way. Possible flash flooding, especially in the surrounding higher terrain.
8:30 p.m. Our 12News weather watchers shared some great rain video from Phoenix and Gilbert tonight!
7:45 p.m.: A flash flood warning has been issued for Maricopa County as well as the town of Parker and several other areas on the southwest side of the state.
7:40 p.m. Be mindful of wet roads. Drive safely out there!
7:10 p.m. Meteorologist Jamie Kagol is live with the latest on the powerful storms moving through the Valley and what to expect into the night.
7 p.m: Dust advisory in effect until 7:30 for Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, La Palma, Blackwater Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley.
6:10 p.m. Here's a broader view of showers and storms, which will continue to move southwestward this evening.
6 p.m. Outflows continue to move into the Phoenix area with winds of 40+ mph.
5:45 p.m. 60 mph winds, possible wind damage in Buckeye, Hassayampa.
5:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6 p.m. for Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek.
5:20 p.m. Storms approaching the Valley this evening... strong storms are expected to hit between 6-10 p.m., moving southwest.
5 p.m. Thunderstorms north and east of Phoenix, gradually moving downhill this evening. Gusty winds (40+ mph) will precede them, some blowing dust possible. Chance of any rain tonight is 50-70%.
4:45 p.m. The first storms of the day are moving off the higher terrain & into the Wickenburg area. Expecting gusty conditions and heavy rain with these storms.
4:25 p.m.howers & storms slowly moving downhill late this afternoon, anticipating they will move into far Phoenix metro outskirts after 5 p.m.
3:20 p.m. Showers & storms are building over the mountains of central AZ. Anticipating they will move into lower elevations later this evening (after 6 p.m.)
2:40 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 p.m. for parts of High Country
2:15 p.m. Thunderstorms developing across the high terrain this afternoon are expected to push into the lower deserts this evening.
12:36 p.m.: Heavy rain continues to fall in the High Country
12:15 p.m.: An areal flood advisory is in effect for parts of Coconino County.
Noon: About a half-inch of rain fell on the eastern edge of the Museum Fire burn scar over a period of 20 minutes, according to reports.
11:45 a.m.: Parts of Coconino County are under a flash flood warning
11 a.m.: Showers are moving into the Flagstaff area
