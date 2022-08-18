Live weather updates: Strong storms near Lake Pleasant moving south into West Valley

Earlier Friday, strong storms moved through the southeast and East Valley bringing winds, dust and rain.

PHOENIX — Strong storms continue to develop in the Valley and near Flagstaff on Friday evening after the southeast Valley was hit with rain and gusty winds earlier in the day.

It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Strong storms near Lake Pleasant were drifting to the south into the West Valley. Earlier, Queen Creek, Chandler and much of the East Valley were pounded with wind and rain.

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing flash flood risk

6:30 p.m: There's standing water on Loop 303 near I-17.

This is Loop 303 near I-17. Notice the standing water on the roadway and reduced visibility from heavy rain in this area. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/bAcNdNhRMQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2022

6:15 p.m.: Storms are moving south into the West Valley. Glendale, Surprise and Sun City can expect heavy rain and wind.

6:15PM: West Valley - pockets of heavy rain are still descending southward and closing into areas like Surprise, Sun City, Glendale, and Peoria. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/T19gi177JY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2022

5:10 p.m.: Strong storms in the Gila Bend area could produce 'prolific amounts of rain,' hail and lightning.

Another strong storm is located east of Gila Bend. These storms are generally 35,000 to 40,000 feet tall, producing prolific amounts of rain and perhaps some pea-sized hail. Lots of lighting in this area as well. Tough travel on I-8 at this time! #AZwx pic.twitter.com/DKQZKTWWdW — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2022

5:04 p.m.: Fountain Hills is under a flash flood warning.

Flash Flood Warning including Fountain Hills AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/7gBVdubyvi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2022

4:55 p.m.: Areas down from the Crooks Fire burn scar could see flash flooding.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 7:45 PM MST for areas along Ash Creek downstream from the Crooks Fire Scar.



This includes Walnut Grove and Palace Station. More info: https://t.co/DpmSTQC606. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qDkwSsFs47 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 19, 2022

4:50 p.m.: Heavy rain is falling quickly in some areas near Scottsdale.

Heavy rain now extends from the Cave Creek/Carefree area S into Scottsdale/Old Town. We're seeing gauges over 0.50" and counting over the last 20/30min. Expect additional heavy rain w/storms & potential flooding issues #azwx Keep track of the rain here: https://t.co/yNJEM1mzWO pic.twitter.com/AvWY0ZYg1I — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@FCDFloodInfo) August 19, 2022

4:40 p.m. Strong storms are gathering in north Scottsdale and up to Cave Creek and Carefree. Watch for torrential rain, wind and flash flooding.

4:40PM: Strong storms are gathering in North Scottsdale up to Cave Creek and Carefree. Lightning, wind gusts over 40 mph and torrential rain are occurring. Additional rain is moving in from the north - we will watch closely for a flash flood threat in these areas. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/CHnkcjtXTm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

4:25 p.m.: Torrential rain is falling in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley

4:25PM: Torrential rain and lightning are affecting much of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. Rain may fall at over 2" per hour for a time. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/ytpdV3jEgx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

4:20 p.m.: Mesa and Scottsdale could see 50 mph winds ahead of storms moving into the area.

A special weather statement has been issued for Mesa AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Tempe AZ until 5:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/yJfHMKm8Zv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

4:15 p.m.: Sky12 is over flooded streets near E Pecos and S Recker roads in Gilbert.

4 p.m.: Maricopa County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Maricopa County, AZ until 4:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ES7N7P1ut5 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

3:52 p.m.: Storms with wind and hail are moving into the Fountain Hills area.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fountain Hills AZ until 4:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/qMvKg7TmZu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

3:33: Flash flood warning issued in Pinal County. Queen Valley and Gold Canyon.

Flash Flood Warning including Pinal County, AZ until 7:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/JbDWtKz7JA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

Flash Flood Warning continues for Gold Canyon AZ, Queen Valley AZ and Florence Junction AZ until 4:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ZelF7VQdIC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

3:30 p.m.: 30-50 mph wind gusts are expected in Gilbert and Chandler.

3:25P: Winds from 40-50 mph are expected across parts of Gilbert and Chandler for the next few minutes. Dust is likely to be lofted in this area as well and may limit visibility. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/34K5WDvWkI — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

3:15 p.m.: The southeast Valley is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

3:12 p.m.: Yavapai County could see strong storms over the next two hours.

Watching for storms to intensify in Yavapai county in next two hours before dropping southwest, west of the Valley heading for Yuma county. Heavy rains across I-10 and communities in the far west Valley and western Maricopa county. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weather pic.twitter.com/LCMarFZF6B — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) August 19, 2022

3:02 p.m.: Queen Creek and Sun Lakes are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Queen Creek AZ, Sun Lakes AZ and Sacaton AZ until 3:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Q9yfgnfGFi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

3 p.m.: A dust advisory has been issued for the southeast Valley. Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley can expect visibility down to one mile.

2:12 p.m.: Casa Grande, Florence and Coolidge should watch for hail and wind as storms move through the area.

A special weather statement has been issued for Casa Grande AZ, Florence AZ and Coolidge AZ until 3:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Y3sTsFYr41 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

2:05 p.m.: Apache Junction can expect wind and hail as storms move through the area.

A special weather statement has been issued for Apache Junction AZ and Gold Canyon AZ until 2:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/OQHEkHRsP5 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

1:55 p.m.: Storms are moving into Maricopa and Pinal counties. Expect strong wind and hail.

Strong storms moving west from Gila county into Maricopa and Pinal counties. Expect strong winds and possible small hail. Gusty winds can take down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects and cause property damage. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/hIyqoQswFf — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) August 19, 2022

1:33 p.m.: Florence, Coolidge, La Palma, Superior, and Queen Valley should be on the lookout for wind and hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Florence AZ, Coolidge AZ and La Palma AZ until 2:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ZQ1rhvoYc5 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

A special weather statement has been issued for Superior AZ, Queen Valley AZ and Florence Junction AZ until 2:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/NCL9sfFVL9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

12:30 p.m. At least 110 flights have been delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and one flight has been canceled. A listing of all the flights can be found here.

12 p.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway. The closure is expected to extend at least until Monday, August 22, at which time ADOT crews will evaluate the highway for storm damage and potential repairs.

Downed power lines laying ON TOP OF HOUSES in Peoria. They’re de-energized so people can come and go…but no one’s hanging around. It’s hot and unbelievably humid and the power’s out l. pic.twitter.com/cZmoRxxn2c — William Pitts (@william_pitts) August 19, 2022

8 a.m. APS announced power is not expected to be restored until later in the day on Thursday, according to Peoria Unified School District.

Peoria officials said city facilities are open to residents who need shelter as power works to be restored, including:

6 a.m. Peoria Unified School District officials announced the closures of numerous schools Friday morning, including:

Peoria High School

Peoria Flex Academy

MET Professional Academy

Cheyenne Elementary

Peoria Elementary

Alta Loma

The closures affect around 1,800 students, officials said. Without power, the buildings do not have air conditioning, lighting or safe access to the school's parking lot and buildings.

5:45 a.m. Sky Harbor has delayed 25 flights and canceled one due to weather conditions, according to the FAA.

4 a.m. Peoria police said multiple roads are closed due to numerous downed power lines, including:

The 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road intersection in all directions

The 79th Avenue and Columbine Road intersection

Cactus Road from 83rd Avenue to 91st Avenue

91st Avenue from Peoria Road to Grand Avenue

79th Avenue from Cactus road to Peoria Avenue

10:10 p.m. Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning to the Valley Thursday night.

9 p.m. Heads up Quartzsite! Heavy rains headed your way. Possible flash flooding, especially in the surrounding higher terrain.

8:30 p.m. Our 12News weather watchers shared some great rain video from Phoenix and Gilbert tonight!

7:45 p.m.: A flash flood warning has been issued for Maricopa County as well as the town of Parker and several other areas on the southwest side of the state.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 11:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/eq7iQEOJsf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

Flash Flood Warning including Parker AZ, Cienega Springs AZ and Parker Strip AZ until 12:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/J8uwekhuoY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

Flash Flood Warning including Hyder AZ, Growler AZ and Horn AZ until 12:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/2dlTGDXp3w — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

7:40 p.m. Be mindful of wet roads. Drive safely out there!

It's raining in the Valley. Please be mindful of wet roads.



Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/uiWdPWq4Sn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2022

7:10 p.m. Meteorologist Jamie Kagol is live with the latest on the powerful storms moving through the Valley and what to expect into the night.

Meteorologist Jamie Kagol is live with the latest on the powerful storms moving through the Valley and what to expect into the night. Posted by 12News on Thursday, August 18, 2022

7 p.m: Dust advisory in effect until 7:30 for Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, La Palma, Blackwater Chandler Heights and San Tan Valley.

6:10 p.m. Here's a broader view of showers and storms, which will continue to move southwestward this evening.

605PM Radar Update: A broader view of showers+storms, which will continue to move southwestward this evening. Winds of 40+ mph, some dust, and locally heavy rain possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/92Iasrdy2s — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

6 p.m. Outflows continue to move into the Phoenix area with winds of 40+ mph.

6PM Radar Update: Outflows continue to move into the Phoenix area with winds of 40+ mph. Some blowing dust will be possible. Storms lagging behind producing pockets of heavy rain. Rain chances tonight 50-70%. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7nVo97tCPl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

5:45 p.m. 60 mph winds, possible wind damage in Buckeye, Hassayampa.

5:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6 p.m. for Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek.

5:20 p.m. Storms approaching the Valley this evening... strong storms are expected to hit between 6-10 p.m., moving southwest.

Storms approaching the Valley this evening... strong storms expected to hit between 6-10 pm moving southwest. Potential for intense downpours, flash flooding, wind damage and blowing dust. Stay tuned for alerts & updates. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/D95EUnJYwA — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) August 19, 2022

5 p.m. Thunderstorms north and east of Phoenix, gradually moving downhill this evening. Gusty winds (40+ mph) will precede them, some blowing dust possible. Chance of any rain tonight is 50-70%.

5PM Update: T-storms north & east of Phoenix, gradually moving downhill this evening. Gusty winds (40+ mph) will precede them, some blowing dust possible. Chance of any rain tonight is 50-70%, varying by location. #azwx pic.twitter.com/mLzAeo3zy7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

4:45 p.m. The first storms of the day are moving off the higher terrain & into the Wickenburg area. Expecting gusty conditions and heavy rain with these storms.

The 1st storms of the day are moving off the higher terrain & into the Wickenburg area. Expecting gusty conditions and heavy rain w/these storms. Use cation if traveling in the area #azwx keep track of the rain here: https://t.co/yNJEM14Yye pic.twitter.com/o1rajD882o — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@FCDFloodInfo) August 18, 2022

4:25 p.m.howers & storms slowly moving downhill late this afternoon, anticipating they will move into far Phoenix metro outskirts after 5 p.m.

420PM Radar Update: Showers & storms slowly moving downhill late this afternoon, anticipating they will move into far Phoenix metro outskirts after 5PM. Gusty winds (40+ mph) w/some dust & lightning possible. Chance for any rain is this evening 50-70% (location dependent). #azwx pic.twitter.com/NIa1K8j9go — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2022

3:20 p.m. Showers & storms are building over the mountains of central AZ. Anticipating they will move into lower elevations later this evening (after 6 p.m.)

320PM Radar Update: Showers & storms building over the mountains of central AZ. Anticipating they will move into lower elevations later this evening (after 6PM). Gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy rain possible. Chance for any rain is 50-70% (location dependent). #azwx pic.twitter.com/hsbWTCgfzA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2022

2:40 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 p.m. for parts of High Country

***SEVERE T'STORM WARNING***

Until: 2:45pm

Moving: Nearly stationary

Hazards: 60 mph winds, large hail

Impacts: Skull Valley

Intense storms are producing strong winds, hail and flash floods in the High Country this afternoon. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/AL0pkCtipn — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) August 18, 2022

2:15 p.m. Thunderstorms developing across the high terrain this afternoon are expected to push into the lower deserts this evening.

Thunderstorms developing across the high terrain this afternoon are expected to push into the lower deserts this evening. Strong winds, blowing dust, and locally heavy rainfall/flash flooding are the primary threats. Stay tuned for the latest updates! #azwx pic.twitter.com/k7sSopsto7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2022

12:36 p.m.: Heavy rain continues to fall in the High Country

Heavy rainfall will continue across parts of the High Country this afternoon. Flash Flooding will be the greatest threat, however, we're monitoring the threat for strong to possibly damaging winds associated with a complex of storms across parts of Yavapai Co. later today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lZiApEnsJE — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

12:15 p.m.: An areal flood advisory is in effect for parts of Coconino County.

⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ in effect until 3:15 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Bellemont, Fort Valley, Parks, Camp Raymond, Sherwood Forest Estates, and Government Prairie. More info: https://t.co/rwd6XKjfho. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CXNlQDPafC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

Noon: About a half-inch of rain fell on the eastern edge of the Museum Fire burn scar over a period of 20 minutes, according to reports.

About a half-inch of rain in about 20 minutes on the eastern edge of the Museum Fire burn area. #Flagstaff — KAFF News (@kaffnews) August 18, 2022

11:45 a.m.: Parts of Coconino County are under a flash flood warning

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 2:45 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Mt Elden Estates. More info: https://t.co/vyU5nQuHVt. #azwx pic.twitter.com/l2elwE1rlC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

11 a.m.: Showers are moving into the Flagstaff area

At 1057 AM MST...showers and thunderstorms are developing around the greater Flagstaff area. These storms are slowly moving to the west and could produce 0.50 to 1.00" rain an hour. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2oMQDg5Xgj — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

