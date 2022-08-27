Live updates: Scattered storms, blowing dust moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon.
While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day.
FORECAST: Monsoon moisture to drop off
Live updates:
4:36 p.m. - Dust advisory in effect for south central Arizona in Maricopa County near Buckeye and Goodyear
4:18 p.m. - Severe southeast Valley storm has weakened but is still strong as it moves east. A new storm is developing over/near Ahwatukee/south Chandler.
4:08 p.m. - Rain and wind hitting Chandler this afternoon.
4:01 p.m. - Expect 40 mph winds from storms in Queen Creek, Chandler Heights and Higley
3:48 p.m. - Dust storm advisory until 4:45 p.m. for areas in the East Valley including Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert and Tempe.
3:43 p.m. - Rain spotted in the East Valley Saturday afternoon.
3:25 p.m. - Scattered storms affecting Maricopa and Pinal Counties this afternoon.
3:22 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4 p.m. for portions of the East Valley including Chandler, Queen Creek and Sun Lakes.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.
Flooding Safety:
The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:
Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.
On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.
Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.
All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.
Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.