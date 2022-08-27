Live updates: Scattered storms, blowing dust moving into the Valley

Isolated showers are expected to hit the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon.

While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day.

Live updates:

4:36 p.m. - Dust advisory in effect for south central Arizona in Maricopa County near Buckeye and Goodyear

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in South Central Arizona, until 500 PM MST. https://t.co/2ZU0gxiq1W #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/8KAYfk2ebe — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 27, 2022

4:18 p.m. - Severe southeast Valley storm has weakened but is still strong as it moves east. A new storm is developing over/near Ahwatukee/south Chandler.

415pm: The severe southeast Valley storm has weakened but is still strong (Significant Weather Advisory in effect) as it tracks eastward. New storm development over/near Ahwatukee/south Chandler. Blowing Dust Advisory remains in effect through 445pm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/vjECIHsdgx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 27, 2022

4:08 p.m. - Rain and wind hitting Chandler this afternoon.

4:01 p.m. - Expect 40 mph winds from storms in Queen Creek, Chandler Heights and Higley

A special weather statement has been issued for Queen Creek AZ, Chandler Heights AZ and Higley AZ until 4:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/A015FIsGYm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 27, 2022

3:48 p.m. - Dust storm advisory until 4:45 p.m. for areas in the East Valley including Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert and Tempe.

Dust Storm Advisory until 4:45 pm for: Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, E Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community & S Phoenix. @12News #azwx pic.twitter.com/uJKAzTy8PL — Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) August 27, 2022

3:43 p.m. - Rain spotted in the East Valley Saturday afternoon.

Rain spotted in the East Valley.



• Don't tailgate.



• See a flooded road or wash? Don't drive into it. A car can be swept away in just 12 inches of water.



We recommend motorists visit AZ-511 for real-time updates on roads and traffic: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM pic.twitter.com/jtUaKgE2bp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 27, 2022

3:25 p.m. - Scattered storms affecting Maricopa and Pinal Counties this afternoon.

325pm: Scattered thunderstorms affecting Maricopa and Pinal Counties this afternoon. A severe storm is moving into the southeast Valley. Seek shelter! pic.twitter.com/gFGRTOU1Lk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 27, 2022

3:22 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4 p.m. for portions of the East Valley including Chandler, Queen Creek and Sun Lakes.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chandler AZ, Queen Creek AZ and Sun Lakes AZ until 4:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/W2J1AHi7ne — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 27, 2022

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.