Roof caves in at Peoria grocery store after overnight storms

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and the incident was likely caused by overnight storms experienced throughout the Valley.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thursday's overnight storms across the Valley may have resulted in a roof partially collapsing inside a Bashas' store in Peoria.

No injuries were reported at the grocery store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after parts of the roof fell through and caused extensive damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Firefighters believe the roof collapse was likely caused by the storms experienced throughout the Valley early Thursday morning, but the incident is still under investigation.

The grocery store has been evacuated and will likely be closed for the next several hours.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.