Several areas in Scottsdale impacted with flooding, storm debris after heavy rains Friday

Some areas of the city received over 3 inches of rain during Friday afternoon's monsoon.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Strong winds and heavy rain poured into the Valley Friday.

One of the areas impacted the most was the City of Scottsdale, which received over 3 inches of rain in some parts.

City officials said winds knocked down power lines and the Indian Bend Wash received torrential flows of floodwaters but contained the flow as it was planned to do.

“Scottsdale emergency teams performed courageously under extremely hazardous conditions. Indian Bend Wash tolerated torrential flows as it was planned to do,” said Mayor David D. Ortega in a news release. “City Manager Jim Thompson and the executive staff, working with APS, have surveyed damage and are making repairs, so we ask the public to follow public safety precautions.”

A few motorists and pedestrians were stranded by floodwaters and downed power lines but no serious injuries were reported, the city said.

Updates as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13:

Cactus Park and Aquatic Center will be closed at least through Monday while crews restore power and clean up storm debris. The storm retention basin at the park is nearly full and working as designed.

while crews restore power and clean up storm debris. The storm retention basin at the park is nearly full and working as designed. The trail at Pinnacle Peak Park is open from the trailhead to the Owl's Rest Overlook (about halfway) but will be closed beyond that for several days while crews repair the hazard areas.

(about halfway) but will be closed beyond that for several days while crews repair the hazard areas. There are no major road restrictions - some smaller streets may be closed or restricted due to storm runoff or debris. Do not cross or drive around barriers.

- some smaller streets may be closed or restricted due to storm runoff or debris. Do not cross or drive around barriers. Arizona Public Service reports that power has been restored to most customers – crews continue working to repair storm damage and return service.

The storm substantially impacted WestWorld , knocking down a fence and eroding the hillside along the main entrance road. The Scottsdale Police Mounted Unit barn located at WestWorld flooded – the police horses were moved to safety during the storm. The large event tent at WestWorld suffered a few tears and minor damage. (See WestWorld damage photos here.)

, knocking down a fence and eroding the hillside along the main entrance road. The Scottsdale Police Mounted Unit barn located at WestWorld flooded – the police horses were moved to safety during the storm. The large event tent at WestWorld suffered a few tears and minor damage. (See WestWorld damage photos here.) The storm damaged some fencing and several aircraft at Scottsdale Airport, but there are no ongoing operational impacts there.

Pinnacle Peak will reopen from the trailhead to the Owl's Rest Overlook at noon today. (That's about halfway, 0.8... Posted by Pinnacle Peak Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Storms tonight brought down powerlines across Scottsdale Road north of Cactus, closing the road in both directions. 18 vehicles were involved. Scottsdale Firefighters safely secured the area. 2 patients were treated but refused transport to hospital. #WeCareForYou #Monsoon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jPDXpNf7Df — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) August 13, 2022

