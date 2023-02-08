RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain did the East Valley get Tuesday morning?

The East Valley area got most of the rain from early Tuesday morning while the West Valley didn't get as much precipitation.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — This year's monsoon has been pretty inactive in the Phoenix area but a slight reprieve was granted early Tuesday morning after some storms descended upon the East Valley.

Areas north of Scottsdale also received a decent amount of rainfall Monday night and Tuesday morning. But the West Valley was not lucky enough to get the same amount of precipitation.

Here are the rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District:

Chandler: 0.71 inches

Pinnacle Peak: 0.59 inches

Pecos Park: 0.39 inches

Gilbert: 0.35 inches

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.24 inches

Tempe: 0.12 inches

New River: 0.12 inches

Mesa: 0.08 inches

South Mountain: 0.08 inches

As is typically the case this time of year, there are big variations in rainfall when we get thunderstorms. This map from @maricopaflood shows locations that received at least 1mm (0.04") of rain overnight/this morning. Storms just missed Sky Harbor. #azwx pic.twitter.com/1ec2gMgsRc — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 8, 2023

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.