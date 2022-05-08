RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?

Areas around Fountain Hills reported collecting more than one inch of rainfall on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought more rainfall to the Valley early Tuesday morning.

The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week.

Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell Mountain Park recording more than 1.5 inches of rainfall within a 24-hour span.

How much has fallen in your neighborhood? Here's a list of some of the places around the Valley that received measurable rainfall.

Fountain Hills: 1.57"

Saguaro Lake: 1.26"

McDowell Mountains: 0.98"

Laveen: 0.75"

Cave Creek: 0.71"

Mountain View Road (Phoenix): 0.67"

Dynamite Boulevard (Scottsdale): 0.67"

Queen Creek: 0.67"

South Mountain: 0.59"

Glendale: 0.55"

Phoenix International Raceway: 0.43"

Aztec Park (Scottsdale): 0.43"

East Mesa: 0.43"

San Tan Park: 0.39"

Ahwatukee: 0.35"

Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit https://www.weather.gov/psr/PRI to see more rainfall totals.

