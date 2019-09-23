Those waking up early and hitting the road Monday were greeted with wet roads and some potentially heavy rain in parts of the Valley.

By 5:30 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service Phoenix had already issued a flood advisory for an area of the far East Valley covering Apache Junction and Queen Creek. Those areas have already seen nearly an inch of rain.

Showers were spreading across the Phoenix area even before 5 a.m. NWS Phoenix suggested that drivers should leave a little earlier than normal Monday morning to deal with the wet roads.

The rain began falling overnight in the Valley. A flash flood warning was issued for Tortilla Flat early Monday.

The storm action, according to the NWS Phoenix, is expected between 5 a.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. A map shared by NWS Phoenix shows the East Valley might be the most impacted area.

Shows and thunderstorms are expected to be hit or miss throughout the day. Phoenix measured 0.01 inches of rain by 5:30 a.m.

Flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail are the major storm threats Monday throughout Arizona. There's even a minor threat for a tornado.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Pinal County and is expected to be expanded to encompass most of southeast Arizona through Tuesday night, according to NWS Tucson.