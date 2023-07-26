Monsoon pours down near Jerome: Check out this stunning storm photograph

NWS Flagstaff shared the stark image on Twitter, courtesy of Alexander Daniels in Jerome.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEROME, Ariz. — When it rains, it pours. And this stunning photograph taken from the town of Jerome shows off just how fierce our monsoon can be.

NWS Flagstaff tweeted out Alexander Daniels' photo Tuesday evening after the storm had passed. A torrent of rain pouring down onto Clarkdale made for a striking contrast to the sunny blue skies behind it.

The downpour came with a severe thunderstorm warning, and NWS Flagstaff asked that residents in the area send in photos of wind and hail damage associated with the storm.

But even as the fierce storm moved through the area, we have to admit, it looked great doing it.

This incredible photo is of a monster storm that had a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on it, earlier this afternoon, near Clarkdale, AZ. If you have any reports of wind damage, hail diameter or photos: please send them our way! #AZwx



Credit: Alexander Daniels in Jerome, AZ pic.twitter.com/PLf1hIzWjn — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 26, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

WE ❤ ARIZONA

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."