Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated

As the storm rolled in Saturday night, the system designed to keep water out failed.

PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them.

Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day after the storm.

But instead of moving out, she’s cleaning up.

"Stuffed animals, toys of the kids," she said while cleaning up the leftover mess after more than an inch of rain flooded the area.

The water turned toys and cars alike into trash.

"Just frustrated because this is the second year in a row," she said.

"About an hour into being home, water is coming through my electric socket," he said.

Darian just moved in and now he's forced to move out - wondering what's next.

"I'm just a young adult. I'm trying to make it. I don't know how to afford this, how to make it?"

And for folks like Courtney Greer, it's a feeling of frustration.

"This is embarrassing," she said.

One year ago, she was cleaning up after the water overflowed a nearby drain.

"It's the same story, same apartment complex, same units that are going through the same thing," she said.

It was last year's flood that convinced Christina to move out.

"We finally got our first house as a family," she explained.

And she's one of the lucky ones as those left behind hope something gets done to prevent yet another flood when monsoon rains come yet again.

"After the monsoon season, nothing happens, and nothing gets fixed."

