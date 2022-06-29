Live updates: Blowing dust in the Valley; flash flood warnings issued in northern Arizona

Blowing dust, rain and flooding concerns are affecting Arizona on Wednesday.

ARIZONA, USA — Flash flooding and blowing dust have arrived throughout Arizona Wednesday afternoon.

A dust storm is moving across the east Valley causing low visilbities and potential traffic delays.

Flash flooding is also in effect up in northern Arizona for areas near the Tunnel and Pipeline fire burn scars. The flooding can bring high water and increased chances of floods in low-lying areas.

Radar: Track current weather conditions here.

Forecast: Find the latest forecast throughout the state here.

Live updates:

3:45 p.m. - Time lapse of dust moving across the east Valley.

3:42 p.m. - Another look at freeways in the Valley as dust begins to roll in.

A look at the US 60 in the East Valley.



Be mindful of weather conditions and if you can, check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 app: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#US60 #phxtraffic #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/lcSSczQ1DL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2022

3:25 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff is advising to be on the lookout for wind gusts up to 40 mph for portions of Coconino County.

⚠️ Special Weather Statement ⚠️ until 5:15 PM MDT (4:15 PM MST) for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Page, Antelope Canyon, Labyrinth Canyon, LeChee, Wahweap, and Waterholes Canyon. pic.twitter.com/hDLkvlsxcA — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 29, 2022

3:21 p.m. - Video from Arizona DOT camera shows line of dust arriving in the Valley.

Incoming storm along Loop 202, Santan, and Power.



We encourage all drivers to avoid this; however, if you're out in it, pull off the road and wait for it to pass.



Visibility can drop to zero in seconds during a dust storm!#PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/U7siGK65FE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2022

3:20 p.m. - Low visibility is causing traffic delays eastbound on I-10 in the Valley.

3:11 p.m. - A dust storm warning has been issued in parts of the Valley.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/OFVCN6Mhbs — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 29, 2022

3:00 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning in areas around the Pipeline and Tunnel Fire burn scars.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

Until 5pm

Hazards: Flash flooding around Pipeline & Tunnel burn scars

Impacts: Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Timberline, Bonito Campground at Sunset Crater, Sunset Crater and Hutchinson Acres #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/46gwagWPkg — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) June 29, 2022

2:46 p.m. - Radar shows wind bringing storms to the Phoenix metro area on Wednesday.

A blast of wind is coming across the Phoenix metro area headed for downtown. Storm outflows are going to continue to impact the lower deserts. Be on the lookout for blowing dust this evening. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/fa4kA8y2uw — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) June 29, 2022

