Live updates: Blowing dust in the Valley; flash flood warnings issued in northern Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Flash flooding and blowing dust have arrived throughout Arizona Wednesday afternoon.
A dust storm is moving across the east Valley causing low visilbities and potential traffic delays.
Flash flooding is also in effect up in northern Arizona for areas near the Tunnel and Pipeline fire burn scars. The flooding can bring high water and increased chances of floods in low-lying areas.
Radar: Track current weather conditions here.
Forecast: Find the latest forecast throughout the state here.
Live updates:
3:45 p.m. - Time lapse of dust moving across the east Valley.
3:42 p.m. - Another look at freeways in the Valley as dust begins to roll in.
3:25 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff is advising to be on the lookout for wind gusts up to 40 mph for portions of Coconino County.
3:21 p.m. - Video from Arizona DOT camera shows line of dust arriving in the Valley.
3:20 p.m. - Low visibility is causing traffic delays eastbound on I-10 in the Valley.
3:11 p.m. - A dust storm warning has been issued in parts of the Valley.
3:00 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning in areas around the Pipeline and Tunnel Fire burn scars.
2:46 p.m. - Radar shows wind bringing storms to the Phoenix metro area on Wednesday.
