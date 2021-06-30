Monsoon 2021: Latest info on monsoon weather across the state

12 News will update this story with weather warnings and announcements throughout the state.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on June 29.

Monsoon season 2021 has officially started in Arizona!

Weather hazards could include lightning, strong outflow winds, dust storms and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Wildfire scars would be the most vulnerable during flash flooding.

12 News will provide updates on the weather here.

Wednesday, June 30

2:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in place for Gila and Yavapai counties until 5:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Gila County, AZ, Yavapai County, AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/wdXQzgv2JV — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 30, 2021

3:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service has recorded showers and storms throughout the state traveling south. There is a 20% chance of rain reaching Phoenix tonight.

3PM Radar Update: Few showers and storms over the mountains of central Arizona. They'll continue to drift south next few hours. Locally heavy rain & gusty winds a threat. A 20% chance of getting into PHX thru the evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/G2z91ksQqk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 30, 2021

12 News Monsoon Special

12 News viewer content

Arizona Weather