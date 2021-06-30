Monsoon 2021: Latest info on monsoon weather across the state

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on June 29.
Monsoon season 2021 has officially started in Arizona!
Weather hazards could include lightning, strong outflow winds, dust storms and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Wildfire scars would be the most vulnerable during flash flooding.
12 News will provide updates on the weather here.
Wednesday, June 30
2:30 p.m.
A flash flood warning is in place for Gila and Yavapai counties until 5:45 p.m.
3:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service has recorded showers and storms throughout the state traveling south. There is a 20% chance of rain reaching Phoenix tonight.
