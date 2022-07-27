Live blog: Flash flood watches and warnings in place across Arizona

With the flash flood watch for nearly all of Arizona extended through Friday morning, we're seeing localized storms impact the state.

ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday saw more showers and thunderstorms in the Valley, Rim Country and near Flagstaff.

Rain in the Flagstaff area prompted a shelter in place alert for the Mount Elden Estates Wednesday afternoon.

A flood watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Friday due to the intense downpours associated with thunderstorms. We could still see heavy downpours with our thunderstorms later this week as our strong monsoon pattern stays in place.

We are likely to see the daily thunderstorm activity become more isolated early next week, leaving the Valley looking at a slight chance of rain.

Updates:

FORECAST: Monsoon is clocking in this workweek

Wednesday

8:05 p.m.: Showers and thunderstorms continue to dissipate across the state.

8PM Radar Update: Showers and storms continue to dissipate across the area. Residual flooding continues around Globe and San Carlos. Some showers may (20-30%) redevelop overnight, especially across La Paz/Yuma/ W Maricopa Counties. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UvC9aRpbMU — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2022

7:45 p.m.: The "cool" weather isn't as unusual as you think.

For those that think the current "cool" weather is unusual, this was last July. (Note: a typical July has 3 days with high temps below 100 °F; the most in recent years was 5 in 2021 and 8 in 2006.) #azwx https://t.co/IKp6llcDmy — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2022

6:50 p.m.: Storms and heavy rain are moving into Payson from the southeast.

5:10 p.m.: Intense storms are hitting the Globe area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

505PM Radar Update: Intense storm continues over Globe area. Severe T-Storm Warning until 515PM for winds 60+ mph and 1" hail. Flash Flood Warning now in effect for Globe area until 9PM due to the intense rainfall. Don't drive thru flooded roads! #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ns8iLONv77 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2022

5 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Globe, Miami, Cutter and more areas of the state.

4:50 p.m.: The high temp in Phoenix today was 8 degrees below the norm!

The high temperature in Phoenix reaches 98°F, 8 degrees below our climatological normal. Have a nice evening. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/qxd3GcAKdn — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

4:40 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Snowflake and Taylor.

4:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Coconino County

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 7:30 PM MDT (6:30 PM MST) for portions of Coconino County.



This includes mainly rural areas of Navajo Nation west of US-89. More info: https://t.co/xvfNeljZgz. #azwx pic.twitter.com/zJIzmq6lGO — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

420PM: Here's a view of the past hour of weather from the GOES-17 satellite at 1-min increments. Note the low level clouds near Gila Bend, the decaying storm top moving across Phoenix, and the strong storms approaching Globe. #azwx pic.twitter.com/FUmvZovC6T — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

3:42 p.m.: Flash flood warning in effect until 6:15 p.m. impacting areas west of Kingman.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

Until: 6:15pm

Hazards: flash flooding, heavy downpours

Impacts: Golden Valley, Chloride, Windy Point Campground, Packsaddle Campground

Be ready to seek higher ground and avoid flooded roadways. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/obLoyzSPZS — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) July 27, 2022

3:30 p.m.: A line of showers moving west into Gila County. Isolated activity elsewhere may pop up.

325PM Radar Update: Watching a line of showers/storms moving west into Gila County. Isolated activity elsewhere may pop-up. Locally heavy rain will be possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NMepK6WNi7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

3:12 p.m.: The US 180 in Flagstaff has reopened.

3:03 p.m.: NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Coconino County including Bitter Springs and Tanner Wash Slot Canyon.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 7:00 PM MDT (6:00 PM MST) for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Bitter Springs and Tanner Wash Slot Canyon. More info: https://t.co/hMtcguAlxv. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ndACen1KlI — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

2:43 p.m.: Storms coming across the eastern Arizona High Country. Much expected to move to the northeast of the Valley.

A clusters of storms coming across the eastern Arizona High Country. Much of this is expected to move to the northeast of the Valley, but keeping an eye on storms near San Manuel and any potential outflows headed our way. Stay tuned for updates. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weather pic.twitter.com/8mWrkGAkVl — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) July 27, 2022

2:40 p.m.: SR 88 northeast of Apache Junction is closed due to flooding.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



SR 88 is closed in BOTH directions just northeast of Apache Junction.



The closure is due to flooding at milepost 201.



Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/VtBJMYpvJZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2022

2:30 p.m.: Radar update as a line of thunderstorms is pushing into south and east Gila County.

2:25 PM MST Radar Update: A line of thunderstorms is pushing into S. and E. Gila County. These storms will dump copious amounts of rainfall, if you live near burn scars please stay vigilant and tuned in for updates throughout the day. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/PotkSUkBvJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

2:17 p.m. - US 180 in Flagstaff is closed due to flooding, ADOT said.

US 180 (Fort Valley Road) in Flagstaff (mp 217): The road is closed due to flooding. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#aztraffic #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/rsyuTJALEg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2022

***ATTENTION***



Due to floodwaters crossing the road, US Highway 180 is closed from Rim Drive to Coyote Springs



Please use an alternate route and plan accordingly



***ATTENTION*** pic.twitter.com/yB5R7C0G64 — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) July 27, 2022

2:15 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning for parts of Coconino County including Schultz Pass until 5:15 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 5:15 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Schultz Pass. More info: https://t.co/fMoRenBSo6. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Fo95rHdLGW — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

2:05 p.m. - We've got a refresher on the difference between an Advisory, a Watch, and a Warning!

With an increase in thunderstorm activity across SE Arizona recently, we have been issuing more Flood Advisories, Watches, and Warnings. To help understand the differences between these three, see below! #azwx pic.twitter.com/YoTSE2i3Mj — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2022

1:40 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning for the area around Kaibito until 4:45 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 5:45 PM MDT (4:45 PM MST) for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Kaibito, Crossroads, Hidden White Mesa Arch, and slot canyons. More info: https://t.co/yGPlemfkUf. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tSIfcfDKjt — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

1:20 p.m. - NWS Phoenix has announced a flash flood warning for the area around Carefree and Fountain Hills until 4:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Carefree AZ until 4:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/mMTz16nQK3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

1:00 p.m. - Message from the mayor: Stay safe Flagstaff!

At the Grandview/ Linda Vista culvert. Stay safe Flagstaff! pic.twitter.com/X31DkIpzL9 — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) July 27, 2022

12:50 p.m. - NWS Phoenix has announced a flash flood warning for parts of Maricopa County south of Anthem around I-17. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 3:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/SpZYhDKtdE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

12:30 p.m. - Remember, if you hit wet pavement, slow down and leave extra room between yourself and the vehicles around you.

Rain is coming down on I-17 north of Loop 303.



Remember if you encounter wet pavement, slow down and leave extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you. pic.twitter.com/8gLvD445QN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2022

12:15 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced flash flood warnings for parts of Coconino County including Mt. Elden Estates and Sunnyside.

The alert is in effect until 3:00 p.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 3:00 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Mt Elden Estates and Sunnyside. More info: https://t.co/jXFlo9Pl85. #azwx pic.twitter.com/y61GHMaCVs — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

12:05 p.m. - The Flagstaff City Government has announced a shelter in place alert for the Mt. Elden Estates area.

If you are outdoors, seek high ground now.

For Mt. Elden Estates - Flash Flooding Imminent; Shelter In Place; If Outdoors seek high ground; Don't Enter Drainages



Flash flooding is imminent. Dangerous flood waters expected for those in Mt. Elden Estates. — Coconino County Emergency Management (@coconinoem) July 27, 2022

12:00 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Coconino County until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 12:45 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Mt Elden Estates. More info: https://t.co/Z33iW3KOYn. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JgonPhyKVl — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

11:15 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced an areal flood advisory for parts of Maricopa and Yavapai Counties. The alert is active until 2:15 p.m.

⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ in effect until 2:15 PM MST for portions of Maricopa and Yavapai Counties.



This includes Crown King, Castle Hot Springs, Walnut Grove, Horse Thief Lake, Wagoner, and Horse Thief Basin. More info: https://t.co/EYOFKMpxX1. #azwx pic.twitter.com/pqYa9oJwQJ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

9:05 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff brings you some tips on dealing with flash floods.

Monsoon is here with a vengeance northern Arizona! Soils are saturated and the downpours keep coming. Be weather aware and follow these tips: it might just save your life. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wn3Sb9rXd3 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

8:25 a.m. - Update from 12News meteorologist, Krystle Henderson:

Phoenix low/high: 83/98

As of right now, the flood watch continues through early Fri a.m. for much of AZ

Daily monsoon storm chances for the next week

Temps stay in below-average territory but it’ll also be very muggy

7:22 a.m. - A flash flood warning is still in place for parts of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. The area includes Ash Fork, Kaibab Estates, and Seligman.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 8:30 AM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Ash Fork, Kaibab Estates and Seligman. More info: https://t.co/TiMpX8KU4f. #azwx pic.twitter.com/vIXHaDwnO4 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

7:00 a.m. - Heavy rains have already been spotted in some areas southeast of the Valley. No flood warnings declared for the area at this time.

6:15AM: Heavy rain is on top of I-10 right now near Sacaton in Pinal County. Flood advisory is in effect for this area! #AZwx pic.twitter.com/N10QH1ErCl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

Arizona Weather