Live blog: Flash flood watches and warnings in place across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday saw more showers and thunderstorms in the Valley, Rim Country and near Flagstaff.
Rain in the Flagstaff area prompted a shelter in place alert for the Mount Elden Estates Wednesday afternoon.
A flood watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Friday due to the intense downpours associated with thunderstorms. We could still see heavy downpours with our thunderstorms later this week as our strong monsoon pattern stays in place.
We are likely to see the daily thunderstorm activity become more isolated early next week, leaving the Valley looking at a slight chance of rain.
Updates:
FORECAST: Monsoon is clocking in this workweek
Wednesday
8:05 p.m.: Showers and thunderstorms continue to dissipate across the state.
7:45 p.m.: The "cool" weather isn't as unusual as you think.
6:50 p.m.: Storms and heavy rain are moving into Payson from the southeast.
5:10 p.m.: Intense storms are hitting the Globe area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.
5 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Globe, Miami, Cutter and more areas of the state.
4:50 p.m.: The high temp in Phoenix today was 8 degrees below the norm!
4:40 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Snowflake and Taylor.
4:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Coconino County
3:42 p.m.: Flash flood warning in effect until 6:15 p.m. impacting areas west of Kingman.
3:30 p.m.: A line of showers moving west into Gila County. Isolated activity elsewhere may pop up.
3:12 p.m.: The US 180 in Flagstaff has reopened.
3:03 p.m.: NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Coconino County including Bitter Springs and Tanner Wash Slot Canyon.
2:43 p.m.: Storms coming across the eastern Arizona High Country. Much expected to move to the northeast of the Valley.
2:40 p.m.: SR 88 northeast of Apache Junction is closed due to flooding.
2:30 p.m.: Radar update as a line of thunderstorms is pushing into south and east Gila County.
2:17 p.m. - US 180 in Flagstaff is closed due to flooding, ADOT said.
2:15 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning for parts of Coconino County including Schultz Pass until 5:15 p.m.
2:05 p.m. - We've got a refresher on the difference between an Advisory, a Watch, and a Warning!
1:40 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced a flash flood warning for the area around Kaibito until 4:45 p.m.
1:20 p.m. - NWS Phoenix has announced a flash flood warning for the area around Carefree and Fountain Hills until 4:15 p.m.
1:00 p.m. - Message from the mayor: Stay safe Flagstaff!
12:50 p.m. - NWS Phoenix has announced a flash flood warning for parts of Maricopa County south of Anthem around I-17. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m. - Remember, if you hit wet pavement, slow down and leave extra room between yourself and the vehicles around you.
12:15 p.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced flash flood warnings for parts of Coconino County including Mt. Elden Estates and Sunnyside.
The alert is in effect until 3:00 p.m.
12:05 p.m. - The Flagstaff City Government has announced a shelter in place alert for the Mt. Elden Estates area.
If you are outdoors, seek high ground now.
12:00 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of Coconino County until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
11:15 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff has announced an areal flood advisory for parts of Maricopa and Yavapai Counties. The alert is active until 2:15 p.m.
9:05 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff brings you some tips on dealing with flash floods.
8:25 a.m. - Update from 12News meteorologist, Krystle Henderson:
- Phoenix low/high: 83/98
- As of right now, the flood watch continues through early Fri a.m. for much of AZ
- Daily monsoon storm chances for the next week
- Temps stay in below-average territory but it’ll also be very muggy
7:22 a.m. - A flash flood warning is still in place for parts of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. The area includes Ash Fork, Kaibab Estates, and Seligman.
The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m.
7:00 a.m. - Heavy rains have already been spotted in some areas southeast of the Valley. No flood warnings declared for the area at this time.
> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.