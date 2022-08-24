Live updates: Flash flooding in Flagstaff, chance of rain in the Valley

Arizona is in for another round of afternoon and evening monsoon storms on Wednesday, with an emphasis on the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is in for another round of afternoon and evening monsoon storms on Wednesday, with an emphasis on the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Heavy rain is hitting parts of Northern Arizona, causing flash flooding near the Pipeline Fire burn scar.

Statewide storm chances will gradually simmer down for the remainder of the workweek and weekend with much drier air on track for next week.

WEATHER FORECAST: Monsoon pattern starting to weaken

Live updates:

3:47 p.m. We are starting to see some small thunderstorms forming across some parts of the western deserts including I-8 near Yuma.

3:47 p.m. We are starting to see some small thunderstorms forming across some parts of the western deserts including I-8 near Yuma.

3:15 p.m. This is water started to collect under 180 on Schultz Creek in the Coconino National Forest.

3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms continue to build south of the Mogollon Rim and across Navajo Nation.

3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms continue to build south of the Mogollon Rim and across Navajo Nation.

2:55 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon across the High Country. Flash Flooding, high winds (50-60 mph) and coin sized hail (up to quarters) are all possible for portions of northern AZ.

2:55 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon across the High Country. Flash Flooding, high winds (50-60 mph) and coin sized hail (up to quarters) are all possible for portions of northern AZ.

2:35 p.m. Storms are starting to descend into lower elevations around El Centro and Yuma. While still isolated, be prepared for gusty winds, patchy blowing dust, and locally heavy downpours under these small cells.

2:35 p.m. Storms are starting to descend into lower elevations around El Centro and Yuma. While still isolated, be prepared for gusty winds, patchy blowing dust, and locally heavy downpours under these small cells.

2:30 p.m. Schultz Creek is starting to flow in Flagstaff.

2:30 p.m. Schultz Creek is starting to flow in Flagstaff.

2:10 p.m. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for portions of Coconino County.

⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ in effect until 3:15 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



2:10 p.m. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for portions of Coconino County.

2:05 p.m.Water is coming down through Schultz Creek, but so far everything is holding. County officials say with the current flow rate water should stay in the channel.

2:05 p.m.Water is coming down through Schultz Creek, but so far everything is holding. County officials say with the current flow rate water should stay in the channel.

2 p.m. Another round of mountain storms this afternoon trying to progress into lower elevations. Chance of rain in Phoenix area only 30-40%.

2 p.m. Another round of mountain storms this afternoon trying to progress into lower elevations. Chance of rain in Phoenix area only 30-40%.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.

Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.

