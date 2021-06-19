Storm starts 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest

Lightening caused eight different fires across the north end of the Chino Valley Ranger District.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Fire managers are working to determining access routes for eight fires that all started after a lightning story passed through the north end of Prescott National Forestall on Thursday.

Extreme drought throughout Arizona is forcing firefighters to manage the eight fires in a complete suppression mode, officials said. Fires in remote locations are monitored via air until ground crews gain access.

The fires have all burned a small number of acres around the forest as of Saturday morning, including:

The Rock Butte Fire at 120 acres

The Red Hat Fire at 49 acres

The Limestone Fire at 33 acres

The Silent Fire at 26 acres

The Rafael Fire at nine acres

The Sandflat Fire at five acres

The Hornet Fire at one acre

The following communities are under the "READY" order, meaning residents should create and maintain defensible space and harden their home against flying embers:

The area north of Paulden, where the Silent and Rock Butte Fires reside

Red Hat and Limestone Fires lie a few miles to the northwest off Paulden, fire officials said. The Rafael Fire is about 2 miles north of Perkinsville and the Sand Flat, Archibald, and Horney Fires reside 3 to 4 miles north of Perkinsville.

The weather condition is hot and very dry and will remain this way through Sunday, with temperatures peaking around 100 degrees in the afternoon and dropping to 60 degrees overnight and in the early morning.

Winds are East at 5 MPH, shifting in the afternoon to the West up to 20 mph. There's no chance of precipitation in the area.

