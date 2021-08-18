US 60 reopens in Globe after flooding filled the roadways

GLOBE, Ariz. — Editor's note: This video is from a previous broadcast.
The US 60 has reopened in both directions after extreme monsoon flooding closed the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The highway was closed near milepost 247 in Globe as water could be seen covering the roadways.
The highway was reopened after closing for about two hours.
The Globe area is also under a Flash Flood Emergency as floodwaters could potentially create "life-threatening situations," the National Weather Service said.
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.