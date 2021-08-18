US 60 reopens in Globe after flooding filled the roadways

US 60 was closed in both directions in Globe due to the flooding.

The US 60 has reopened in both directions after extreme monsoon flooding closed the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The highway was closed near milepost 247 in Globe as water could be seen covering the roadways.

The highway was reopened after closing for about two hours.

The Globe area is also under a Flash Flood Emergency as floodwaters could potentially create "life-threatening situations," the National Weather Service said.

REOPEN: US 60 has reopened in Globe near milepost 247. SR 188, just north of Globe, remains closed.



