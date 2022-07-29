WATCH: Woman rescued from rushing flood waters in Apache Junction

AJPD said they were able to rescue the woman safely but were unable to retrieve her dog from the water.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz — Police body camera video shows the dramatic moments a woman was rescued from rushing monsoon floodwaters in Apache Junction Thursday afternoon.

The video released from the Apache Junction Police Department shows two officers, one detention officer and a Mesa firefighter working to save the woman after she became stranded in Weekes Wash.

AJPD said they were able to rescue the woman safely but were unable to retrieve her dog from the water. Police said family and friends are still searching for the beloved pet.

Officials said on Thursday, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding.

The additional flood-related calls included stranded motorists and water on roadways.

One woman told 12News she had to leave her home after it began to flood.

Heavy rain had been falling in the area for much of the afternoon and flash flooding had forced several road closures.

"I said I gotta go, I gotta go now, I have to get out now," the woman said after telling 12News the water was nearly two feet deep.

'I said, 'goodbye sweet home, I gotta go. I give it to you, Jesus,'" she said.

As the monsoon continues, police continue to remind the community to not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.

Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.

