Weather blog: Heavy rain falling in Flagstaff ahead of big monsoon weekend, US89 closed in both directions

Storm chances will start to increase on Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend.

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend

Storm chances will start to increase on Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday have the potential to put out the heaviest rainfall. Flooding is a major threat but we also run the risk of strong winds and frequent lightning.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday

Expect scattered storms to develop by early afternoon, mainly along & south of the Mogollon Rim thru the White Mtns, with isolated storms elsewhere. Heavy rainfall with any storms that develop & flash flooding is possible. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! #azwx #Monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/tiNcJW0f8Q — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

Rainfall amounts by the end of the weekend could reach 1-2 inches over south-central Arizona with a few inches for the higher terrain and possibly even higher totals for southeastern Arizona.

Temperatures will dramatically drop over the weekend. Valley highs will barely even make it to the 90s on Saturday.

This is a blog with the latest information. Check back for updates.

1:25 p.m.: U.S. 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to flooding. There is no estimated reopening time.

CLOSED: US 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff due to flooding. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/LSZhZtoGZb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 17, 2022

1:20 p.m.: Parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties are under a flash flood warning.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 4:15 PM MST for parts of Yavapai & Coconino Counties.



This includes V Bar V Heritage Site, Bell Crossing, The Crack, Wet Beaver Creek and Wilderness, Bar T Bar Ranch, Apache Maid Mountain. Moreinfo: https://t.co/IXQnlMbvRT. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nuYvwVOv7i — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

12:21 p.m.: Video shows the Campbell ditch overflowing on the Henry Drive bridge.

At 1221 PM MST...the Campbell ditch is over flowing the Henry Drive bridge. #azwx https://t.co/ZUm2q1BbUf — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

12:07 p.m.: Pipeline Fire and Shultz Fire burn scars are seeing flash flooding

At 1207 PM MST, a remote camera is showing flash flooding within the Schultz/Pipeline Fire scar. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lwkOxSHJiI — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

Noon: Flagstaff is seeing heavy rain and water runoff

This is just rain runoff not mountain runoff yet in Wupatki Trails. #Flagstaff #DoneyPark pic.twitter.com/MClvp2Wx8x — KAFF News (@kaffnews) August 17, 2022

11:54 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Coconino County.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 3:00 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Timberline, Wupatki Trails, and Pine Mountain Estates. More info: https://t.co/JJvSrNmwRD. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bfOm8aYySr — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

Stay tuned as we continue to track the latest weather developments throughout the week.

