Weather blog: Heavy rain falling in Flagstaff ahead of big monsoon weekend, US89 closed in both directions

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend
Storm chances will start to increase on Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday have the potential to put out the heaviest rainfall. Flooding is a major threat but we also run the risk of strong winds and frequent lightning.
RAINFALL TOTALS: Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
Rainfall amounts by the end of the weekend could reach 1-2 inches over south-central Arizona with a few inches for the higher terrain and possibly even higher totals for southeastern Arizona.
Temperatures will dramatically drop over the weekend. Valley highs will barely even make it to the 90s on Saturday.
1:25 p.m.: U.S. 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to flooding. There is no estimated reopening time.
1:20 p.m.: Parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties are under a flash flood warning.
12:21 p.m.: Video shows the Campbell ditch overflowing on the Henry Drive bridge.
12:07 p.m.: Pipeline Fire and Shultz Fire burn scars are seeing flash flooding
Noon: Flagstaff is seeing heavy rain and water runoff
11:54 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Coconino County.
