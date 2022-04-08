Arizona man found dead in submerged vehicle after rain storms

A 64-year-old Kingman man was found dead in his vehicle after it became submerged in water and sand.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Kingman man was found dead Wednesday night in a vehicle that appears to have been washed away by flood waters.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Steven J. Tucker, 64, was found dead inside a vehicle completely submerged in sand and debris near Blake Ranch and Stephan roads, which is about 20 miles east of Kingman.

Authorities said the area where Tucker was found experienced heavy rainfall a few hours before a motorist discovered Tucker's submerged vehicle.

Tucker's body was extricated from the vehicle and conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office to determine his cause of death.

The Sheriff's Office warned motorists to be cautious about crossing flooded roadways during a monsoon storm.

"It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters," the agency said.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.