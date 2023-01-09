Weather updates: Is more rain headed to the Phoenix area Friday?

The Phoenix-metro area received dust and rain Thursday night and more storms are possible throughout the day Friday.

PHOENIX — Valley residents certainly felt the humidity as they woke up Friday morning. Monsoon storms made their way across the Phoenix-metro area late Thursday, starting with a dust storm that enveloped the city.

The large cloud of dust even made its way to Mountain America Stadium for ASU's football opener, causing low visibility and a moderate delay. After the dust, rain soon followed. Several areas received measurable rainfall.

Valley rainfall totals for Aug. 31

Here's how much rain fell in popular spots across the Valley. All of the following numbers were from the flood control district of Maricopa County.

New River: 3.39

Carefree: 1.26

Phoenix Mountains Preserve: 0.63

Uptown Phoenix: 0.24

Central Phoenix: 0.16

South Mountain: 0.12

Ahwatukee: 0.08

Paradise Valley: 0.16

Maryvale: 0.55

Sky Harbor Airport: 0.24

Tempe: 0.16

Mesa: 0.20

Gilbert: 0.08

Goodyear: 0.08

Glendale: 0.20

Scottsdale: 0.16

Chandler: 0.08

Apache Junction: 0.04

Queen Creek: 0.16

Wickenburg: 0.63

As residents clean up from the dust and rain, the National Weather Service said more storms are still possible Friday.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and this evening" the NWS wrote on a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The main impacts with these storms will be strong winds, small hail, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours."

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and this evening. The main impacts with these storms will be strong winds, small hail, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/xC5YfZxtvs — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

In another post, the NWS said some areas in Arizona could see 1-2 inches of rain through midnight.

Some areas have the potential of seeing 1-2" of rainfall through midnight. In response, a flood watch has been posted for south-central and southwest Arizona, along with parts southeast California. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/fZkJL1x6Vq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

